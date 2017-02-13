Rachel Lindsay Confirmed as First Black Bachelorette — Watch Video

In what shall go down in history as one of reality TV’s worst-kept secrets, current Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay on Monday was announced as the first black Bachelorette.

Despite the information leaking earlier that day, the “official” announcement came during Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, complete with a visit from Bachelor/ette host Chris Harrison.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Jimmy, this is the most dramatic announcement ever,” Harrison began. “There were many women to consider, but this one really stood out.”

“I am excited,” Lindsay said. “I’m ready. I’m ready to find love.”

Of course, we still don’t know how this season of The Bachelor is going to end. Like many others, we assumed that Lindsay’s casting as the next Bachelorette meant she’d be eliminated tonight, so imagine our surprise when Nick Viall ended up handing her a rose. (For Viall’s sake, we hope he doesn’t choose Lindsay in the finale. Spoiler alert: It wouldn’t work out.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lindsay’s “surprise” announcement, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: How do you think the current Bachelor season will end?