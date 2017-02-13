Josh Elliott Out at CBS News

Josh Elliott CBS News Leaving Exit
Josh Elliott‘s tenure at networks gets shorter and shorter.

The former Good Morning America co-host has left CBS News after not even a year at the network, our sister site Variety reports.

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News. We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” CBS News said in a statement.

Last March, CBS News announced that Elliot was joining its 24/7 digital streaming news service, CBSN. His duties would include assisting with live coverage throughout the week, both as an in-studio anchor and in the field.

But on Friday, Elliott announced on-air during his CBSN broadcast that it was his last day at the online venue. Per Page Six, the announcement was a surprise to network executives, who had planned to use Elliott on CBS Evening News and CBS This Morning but who hadn’t yet approved the public dissemination of that information.

Prior to arriving at CBS, Elliott left ABC’s morning chatfest for NBC Sports. His stint at the Peacock net lasted 21 months.

6 Comments
  1. Natalie says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    This guy is horrific! I remember our local ABC news guy making a joke about Miley twerking and Josh Elliott was a complete Arse about it. He was saying he didn’t know how he was going to explain her behaviour to his daughter boo goo. I’ve never liked him and I sincerely hope this is the end of him on ANY station ANYWHERE. And he’s just not that good.

    Reply
  2. april-ann says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    Did no one learn anything from Star Jones’ career nosedive after she pulled the exact same stunt on The View?

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    Poor Josh Elliott. This guy can’t catch a break. What other network gigs would be a perfect fit for him?

    Reply
  4. John Jacob says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    He thought he found the greener pasture, instead he has only found misery.

    Reply
  5. Michael says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    What does that tell you when someone leaves job after job after job, just sayn

    Reply
  6. Alichat says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    Dude really seems to know how to burn bridges.

    Reply
