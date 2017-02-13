Josh Elliott Out at CBS News

Josh Elliott‘s tenure at networks gets shorter and shorter.

The former Good Morning America co-host has left CBS News after not even a year at the network, our sister site Variety reports.

RELATEDCharlie Rose Taking CBS This Morning Break to Undergo Heart Surgery

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News. We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” CBS News said in a statement.

Last March, CBS News announced that Elliot was joining its 24/7 digital streaming news service, CBSN. His duties would include assisting with live coverage throughout the week, both as an in-studio anchor and in the field.

RELATEDOprah Winfrey Joins 60 Minutes to Help Mend ‘Divided’ Nation

But on Friday, Elliott announced on-air during his CBSN broadcast that it was his last day at the online venue. Per Page Six, the announcement was a surprise to network executives, who had planned to use Elliott on CBS Evening News and CBS This Morning but who hadn’t yet approved the public dissemination of that information.

Prior to arriving at CBS, Elliott left ABC’s morning chatfest for NBC Sports. His stint at the Peacock net lasted 21 months.