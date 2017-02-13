Ratings: Grammy Awards Steady vs. 2016, Draw 24 Million Viewers

CBS’ broadcast of the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday night drew 24 million total viewers and a 7.3 demo rating, veritably matching the fast nationals for last year’s telecast (23.7 mil/7.4), which was atypically held on a Monday and not opposite AMC’s mighty The Walking Dead.
The 2016 show went on to record 24.95 million total viewers and a 7.7 rating, which marked a seven-year low. The last time the Grammys aired on a Sunday (Feb. 8, 2015), they posted 25.3 million viewers and an 8.5 demo rating. The year before that, 28.5 mil/9.9.
Sunday’s seemingly endless telecast featured performances by Adele, Lady Gaga (with Metallica, Laverne), Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood/Keith Urban and The Weeknd with Daft Punk, as well as tributes to the late George Michael and Prince.
The evening’s only other fresh broadcast fare, on Fox, went like this: The Simpsons (2.5 mil/1.0), Son of Zorn (1.4 mil/0.6), Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.9) and Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.8).
Curious how the Walking Dead did. Maybe TVline will post when those numbers come out later in the week.
I guess good that the Grammys stayed even with last year especially with mid season premiere of Walking Dead. Poor FOX putting on news shows against them no wonder their numbers are bad