The New Celebrity Apprentice Finale Recap: Did the Right Star Win?

After seven weeks of fierce competition, Monday’s Celebrity Apprentice found Arnold Schwarzenegger breaking out his “choppa” for one last ride.

Of course, the drama didn’t start right away; the first half of the show’s hour-long finale was relatively smooth sailing, save for Caitlyn Jenner’s little traffic hiccup. It actually felt like more of a celebration, complete with performances from Wilson Phillips and Natasha Bedingfield. (It was her finest hour since she played at the Degrassi prom, if I can be real for a minute.)

OK, let’s talk about the last “termination”: At the top of the finale, TVLine readers were split somewhat evenly, with 59 percent throwing their support behind Boy George and 40 percent being in favor of Matt Iseman.

In the end, Team Boy George raised $445,925 in the final challenge, which sounds impressive… until you consider that Team Matt banked a whopping $573,329. That substantial lead certainly factored into Arnold and his advisor’s final decision.

After hearing each finalists’ reasoning for why they deserve to win, Arnold congratulated Matt, the new celebrity apprentice. (Oh, I just got the title!)

“You kicked some serious butt, task after task after task,” Arnold told him. “That’s what makes a winner, consistency.”

Did your celebrity of choice win it all? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

4 Comments
  1. Melanie Mullikin says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:27 PM

    I have severe rheumatoid arthritis. I’ve had it for 13 years. I feel like the world does not know how crippling this disease can be. How it affects your organs,ligaments as well as your joints, muscles. There is no cure and the poisonous medications used to treat this hidden disease is so scarry. Just to try and control the disease. Hopefully they can use thr more eyes to bring more awareness about this hidden disease and make a safer medication to one day cure this disease.😊😊😊 GO TRAM MATT!!

    Reply
  2. trainerbt says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:30 PM

    Congrats to Matt! Over the history of the celebrity edition, this show has raised an incredible amount of money for charity, and has often been fun to watch. Sad that DJT’s continued association with it has probably killed it.

    Reply
  3. Missy Kelly says:
    February 13, 2017 at 7:42 PM

    Well, if it’s “Celebrity” Apprentice than no because I have no idea who Matt Iseman is. Boy George should have won. He is an actual celebrity. just saying

    Reply
