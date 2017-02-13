The New Celebrity Apprentice Finale Recap: Did the Right Star Win?

After seven weeks of fierce competition, Monday’s Celebrity Apprentice found Arnold Schwarzenegger breaking out his “choppa” for one last ride.

Of course, the drama didn’t start right away; the first half of the show’s hour-long finale was relatively smooth sailing, save for Caitlyn Jenner’s little traffic hiccup. It actually felt like more of a celebration, complete with performances from Wilson Phillips and Natasha Bedingfield. (It was her finest hour since she played at the Degrassi prom, if I can be real for a minute.)

OK, let’s talk about the last “termination”: At the top of the finale, TVLine readers were split somewhat evenly, with 59 percent throwing their support behind Boy George and 40 percent being in favor of Matt Iseman.

In the end, Team Boy George raised $445,925 in the final challenge, which sounds impressive… until you consider that Team Matt banked a whopping $573,329. That substantial lead certainly factored into Arnold and his advisor’s final decision.

After hearing each finalists’ reasoning for why they deserve to win, Arnold congratulated Matt, the new celebrity apprentice. (Oh, I just got the title!)

“You kicked some serious butt, task after task after task,” Arnold told him. “That’s what makes a winner, consistency.”

