Beyoncé Performs Pregnant at 2017 Grammys: Watch and Grade Her Powerful Celebration of Motherhood

Following their small-screen debut on Saturday Night Live, Beyoncé’s twins-in-progress joined her for a next-level performance at Sunday’s Grammys.

Nominated for nine awards this year, Beyoncé began her time in the spotlight by quoting a series of questions from Lemonade: “Do you remember being born? Are you thankful for the hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother, and her mother, and her mother?”

Queen B then proceeded to celebrate motherhood through a series of visual treats (featuring Blue Ivy!) and additional quotes from Lemonade, all the while surrounded by a gaggle of elegant ladies:

Of course, this isn’t the first time Beyoncé has performed while pregnant. In fact, her performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards ended with the now-iconic reveal of her Blue Ivy baby bump.

Full video of Beyonce’s Grammys performance will be added when it becomes available. For now, grade the big number below and drop a comment with your full review.

1 Comment
  1. Ang says:
    February 12, 2017 at 6:14 PM

    I get it, it’s art, but maybe she could have actually, oh, I dunno…sing?

    Reply
