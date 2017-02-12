Beyoncé Performs Pregnant at 2017 Grammys: Watch and Grade Her Powerful Celebration of Motherhood

Following their small-screen debut on Saturday Night Live, Beyoncé’s twins-in-progress joined her for a next-level performance at Sunday’s Grammys.
Nominated for nine awards this year, Beyoncé began her time in the spotlight by quoting a series of questions from Lemonade: “Do you remember being born? Are you thankful for the hips that cracked? The deep velvet of your mother, and her mother, and her mother?”
Queen B then proceeded to celebrate motherhood through a series of visual treats (featuring Blue Ivy!) and additional quotes from Lemonade, all the while surrounded by a gaggle of elegant ladies:
Watch: @Beyonce performs ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’ pregnant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/ruIyRemXev pic.twitter.com/AbQX8VnFKn
Of course, this isn’t the first time Beyoncé has performed while pregnant. In fact, her performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards ended with the now-iconic reveal of her Blue Ivy baby bump.
Full video of Beyonce’s Grammys performance will be added when it becomes available. For now, grade the big number below and drop a comment with your full review.
I get it, it’s art, but maybe she could have actually, oh, I dunno…sing?