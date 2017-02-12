Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL: Trump Visits People's Court, Bey's Babies and More

Saturday Night Live host Alec Baldwin may have forfeited the cold open to make room for Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer, but his Donald Trump was still front and center in one of the best sketches of the night.
After press secretary “Old Spicey” declared that Trump would take the judges who blocked his travel ban to The People’s Court, the Commander in Chief did just that — with sons Eric and Donald Jr., as well as grim reaper Steve Bannon, cheering him on, and Vladimir Putin serving as a character witness for his “little American happy meal.”
The People’s Court sketch also paved the way for a terrific pre-taped short, which not only found Leslie Jones making her case to replace Baldwin as Trump, but followed up on her alleged relationship with Kyle Mooney.
Baldwin’s 17th turn as host featured a number of other highlights — including an appearance by his former 30 Rock costar (and SNL alum) Tracy Morgan — as seen below.
JAKE TAPPER
After Tapper refused to have Kellyanne Conway on his show in the wake of literally incredible comments, Trump’s advisor was willing to do anything to get back on the airwaves. This led to a Fatal Attraction spoof which found her at Tapper’s home uninvited:
BEYONCÉ’S BABIES
Morgan turned up as one of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s unborn twins, who could sense he was different from other babies. (Bey’s womb includes a recording studio, after all.) He also got in a zinger about how Mom once carried “two full-grown ladies for 10 years, named Michelle and Kelly.”
PITCH MEETING
Baldwin and Aidy Bryant played admen whose progressive ideas for Cheetos included an anti-border wall message and a transgender Chester the Cheetah, who would now go by the name “Danielle.”
RUSSELL STOVER
The classic, heart-shaped box of Valentine’s Day chocolates got a Black History Month upgrade in this oh-so-wrong commercial parody, which featured the MLK Jr.-inspired “I Have A Cream.”
What were your favorite sketches of the night? And what missed the mark? Grade the episode via our poll, then hit the comments and make your picks.
SNL has actually been good again for the first time in years, mainly because the comedy is just writing itself.
Remember when SNL was funny? Remember when it used to be a live comedy show filled with comedians that made people from all walks of life laugh at ourselves instead a hodge podge lineup of wannabe political activists trying to impress the hollywood elite by seeing who can come up with the most liberally correct “joke” of the evening? This used to be my favorite show in the world. But if i wanted to hear more one sided political rhetoric Id tune in to Oberman or Hannity.
Alec Baldwin & other FUNNY guests is the only thing keeping this show on air at this point, cause the cast & crew/writers are cringe inducingly embarrassing with their “comedy sketches”.
I give it an A. Alec Baldwin makes SNL funny again for the 17th time. Who knows if he’s going to reach 20 with three more to go.
Best espisode this season! Great use of the whole cast, and the pre-taped bits were all excellent.
It’s a good thing Chump hasn’t been on People’s Court–Marilyn would spend all her time ripping into him about his anti-immigration stance.
I love SNL. Thank you for your episodes. It makes up for waking up for all the horrible news this administration has brought upon us. SNL bring us laughter in this chaotic world.