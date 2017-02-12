Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL: Trump Visits People's Court, Bey's Babies and More

Saturday Night Live host Alec Baldwin may have forfeited the cold open to make room for Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer, but his Donald Trump was still front and center in one of the best sketches of the night.

After press secretary “Old Spicey” declared that Trump would take the judges who blocked his travel ban to The People’s Court, the Commander in Chief did just that — with sons Eric and Donald Jr., as well as grim reaper Steve Bannon, cheering him on, and Vladimir Putin serving as a character witness for his “little American happy meal.”

The People’s Court sketch also paved the way for a terrific pre-taped short, which not only found Leslie Jones making her case to replace Baldwin as Trump, but followed up on her alleged relationship with Kyle Mooney.

Baldwin’s 17th turn as host featured a number of other highlights — including an appearance by his former 30 Rock costar (and SNL alum) Tracy Morgan — as seen below.

JAKE TAPPER

After Tapper refused to have Kellyanne Conway on his show in the wake of literally incredible comments, Trump’s advisor was willing to do anything to get back on the airwaves. This led to a Fatal Attraction spoof which found her at Tapper’s home uninvited:

BEYONCÉ’S BABIES

Morgan turned up as one of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s unborn twins, who could sense he was different from other babies. (Bey’s womb includes a recording studio, after all.) He also got in a zinger about how Mom once carried “two full-grown ladies for 10 years, named Michelle and Kelly.”

PITCH MEETING

Baldwin and Aidy Bryant played admen whose progressive ideas for Cheetos included an anti-border wall message and a transgender Chester the Cheetah, who would now go by the name “Danielle.”

RUSSELL STOVER

The classic, heart-shaped box of Valentine’s Day chocolates got a Black History Month upgrade in this oh-so-wrong commercial parody, which featured the MLK Jr.-inspired “I Have A Cream.”

What were your favorite sketches of the night? And what missed the mark? Grade the episode via our poll, then hit the comments and make your picks.