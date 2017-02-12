SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Alec Baldwin" Episode 1718 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, host Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump during the "Trump People's Court" sketch on February 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Courtesy of NBC

Alec Baldwin Hosts SNL: Trump Visits People's Court, Bey's Babies and More

By /

Saturday Night Live host Alec Baldwin may have forfeited the cold open to make room for Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer, but his Donald Trump was still front and center in one of the best sketches of the night.

SNL: Top 10 Sketches From Fall 2016
8. VP DEBATE COLD OPEN Oct. 8 (Host: Lin-Manuel Miranda) This vice presidential debate sketch quickly morphs into Donald Trump "app-la-gizing" on CNN in wake of the Access Hollywood bus tape scandal, and Hillary Clinton celebrating what many thought would be the final nail in her competitor's coffin. Watch it here. Launch Gallery

RELATEDSNL: Octavia Spencer to Host in March

After press secretary “Old Spicey” declared that Trump would take the judges who blocked his travel ban to The People’s Court, the Commander in Chief did just that — with sons Eric and Donald Jr., as well as grim reaper Steve Bannon, cheering him on, and Vladimir Putin serving as a character witness for his “little American happy meal.”

The People’s Court sketch also paved the way for a terrific pre-taped short, which not only found Leslie Jones making her case to replace Baldwin as Trump, but followed up on her alleged relationship with Kyle Mooney.

RELATEDBad News for President Trump: SNL in the Midst of a Ratings Renaissance

Baldwin’s 17th turn as host featured a number of other highlights — including an appearance by his former 30 Rock costar (and SNL alum) Tracy Morgan — as seen below.

JAKE TAPPER
After Tapper refused to have Kellyanne Conway on his show in the wake of literally incredible comments, Trump’s advisor was willing to do anything to get back on the airwaves. This led to a Fatal Attraction spoof which found her at Tapper’s home uninvited:

RELATEDReport: SNL‘s Weekend Update Getting Primetime Spinoff Next Season

BEYONCÉ’S BABIES
Morgan turned up as one of Jay Z and Beyoncé’s unborn twins, who could sense he was different from other babies. (Bey’s womb includes a recording studio, after all.) He also got in a zinger about how Mom once carried “two full-grown ladies for 10 years, named Michelle and Kelly.”

PITCH MEETING
Baldwin and Aidy Bryant played admen whose progressive ideas for Cheetos included an anti-border wall message and a transgender Chester the Cheetah, who would now go by the name “Danielle.”

RELATEDDear SNL: Please Bring Cecily Strong Back to Weekend Update

RUSSELL STOVER
The classic, heart-shaped box of Valentine’s Day chocolates got a Black History Month upgrade in this oh-so-wrong commercial parody, which featured the MLK Jr.-inspired “I Have A Cream.”

What were your favorite sketches of the night? And what missed the mark? Grade the episode via our poll, then hit the comments and make your picks.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Cobra says:
    February 12, 2017 at 5:43 AM

    SNL has actually been good again for the first time in years, mainly because the comedy is just writing itself.

    Reply
    • Chris Farley says:
      February 12, 2017 at 8:26 AM

      Remember when SNL was funny? Remember when it used to be a live comedy show filled with comedians that made people from all walks of life laugh at ourselves instead a hodge podge lineup of wannabe political activists trying to impress the hollywood elite by seeing who can come up with the most liberally correct “joke” of the evening? This used to be my favorite show in the world. But if i wanted to hear more one sided political rhetoric Id tune in to Oberman or Hannity.
      Alec Baldwin & other FUNNY guests is the only thing keeping this show on air at this point, cause the cast & crew/writers are cringe inducingly embarrassing with their “comedy sketches”.

      Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    February 12, 2017 at 7:28 AM

    I give it an A. Alec Baldwin makes SNL funny again for the 17th time. Who knows if he’s going to reach 20 with three more to go.

    Reply
  3. dan says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:04 AM

    Best espisode this season! Great use of the whole cast, and the pre-taped bits were all excellent.

    Reply
  4. Daya says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    It’s a good thing Chump hasn’t been on People’s Court–Marilyn would spend all her time ripping into him about his anti-immigration stance.

    Reply
  5. FRAN says:
    February 12, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    I love SNL. Thank you for your episodes. It makes up for waking up for all the horrible news this administration has brought upon us. SNL bring us laughter in this chaotic world.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 