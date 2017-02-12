Just seven days after blowing the roof off Houston’s NRG Stadium, Lady Gaga set her sights on Los Angeles’ Staples Center for a slightly less memorable performance at the Grammys.

VIDEOSAdele Curses, Orders Do-Over of George Michael Tribute at Grammys: ‘I Can’t Mess This Up For Him’

Known for crafting iconic Grammy moments — need we remind you of her 2010 duet with Elton John, or when she arrived in 2011 via a giant egg? — Gaga attempted to kick things up yet another notch this year, sharing the stage with Metallica. Though Gaga wasn’t nominated for any awards this time around, Metallica’s “Hardwired” was up for Best Rock Song.

VIDEOSBeyoncé Performs Pregnant at 2017 Grammys: Watch and Grade Her Powerful Celebration of Motherhood

Unfortunately, someone forgot to turn on lead singer James Hetfield’s microphone, causing the performance to get off to a rocky start. No, really, he was pissed:

(Then again, maybe all the fire and dancing worked to distract you…?)

Grade the big number below and drop a comment with your full review.