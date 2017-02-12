Just seven days after blowing the roof off Houston’s NRG Stadium, Lady Gaga set her sights on Los Angeles’ Staples Center for a slightly less memorable performance at the Grammys.
Known for crafting iconic Grammy moments — need we remind you of her 2010 duet with Elton John, or when she arrived in 2011 via a giant egg? — Gaga attempted to kick things up yet another notch this year, sharing the stage with Metallica. Though Gaga wasn’t nominated for any awards this time around, Metallica’s “Hardwired” was up for Best Rock Song.
Unfortunately, someone forgot to turn on lead singer James Hetfield’s microphone, causing the performance to get off to a rocky start. No, really, he was pissed:
(Then again, maybe all the fire and dancing worked to distract you…?)
This is the most outstanding moment of the night! @Ladygaga and @Metallica performing #MothIntoFlame at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/V6Mp59cXnm
— Jeronimo Westt (@JeronimoWestt) February 13, 2017
Grade the big number below and drop a comment with your full review.
Why precisely was SHE performing with someone awesome like Metallica anyway? I fail to understand that.
DITTO!!!!!!
SHE has a lot of talent, just like Metallica. It was in my opinion the most daring of all the duets the Grammys hyped. For what we could hear, she did her best to actually duet and sing the song as it is supposed to be sung. So SHE, Lady Gaga, and Metallica did petty good. But those sound glitches killed what could have been awesome.
Metallica and Lady Gaga were paired up because the Grammys are 1)desperately trying to appear hip and relevant to everyone(despite still displaying cluelessness about the metal world),and 2)the Grammy broadcast needs to combat declining ratings,and these artist mashups are almost the only thing some viewers care about.
The producers of the Grammys need to get it together. Didn’t they have sound issues last year as well?
And how about that idiot Laverne Cox failing to name Metallica when introducing the performance? She just said Lady Gaga. They are literally one of the biggest rock/heavy metal acts of all time and they didn’t even get an introduction. Smh.
That was weird. There is a TelePrompter there. There was no excuse gor forgetting Metallica’s name in the introduction. TelePrompTer is right there.
I agree! I thought Laverne was announcing a separate performance by Gaga since she didn’t mention Metallica. The Grammys owe them a big apology.
The husband says, “That’s bad!” (he doesn’t want to be associated with the Grammys because Queen, Beach Boys, ACDC, and so many others were never honored and more deserving in his opinion than others for decades and decades, so he won’t give me his permission to post the brilliant zingers he’s been spouting for those decades and decades about ignoring the Grammys)
It wouldnt be a Grammy broadcast if there weren’t any not-so-subtle glitches(especially in relation to a metal/hard rock performance),like Hetfields’ mic not working. As far as Metallica not being properly introduced,if it was a teleprompter writer’s omission/ineptitude,i would not be surprised. Or maybe Laverne Cox is really an idiot who can’t read.
There is no excuse for the sound equipment not working. Too bad, Lady Gaga got cheated out of making music history. They look awesome together, and it is hard not to consider it not being an accident. They should do it, again, another time.