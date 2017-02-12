Best TV Quotes
Quotes of the Week: Suits, HTGAWM, New Girl, S.H.I.E.L.D., Arrow and More

By /

Just a few hours before the Recording Academy hands out its 59th batch of Grammys, we’re awarding Quotes of the Week to some of your favorite TV shows.

This time around, we’ve got a racy blast from the past on Timeless, a Shark Tank-worthy product pitch on Fresh Off the Boat, a Notting Hill reference on Code Black and Suits‘ takedown of a certain Oscar-nominated director. 

Quotes of the Week for Feb. 5, 2017
Also featured in our round-up this week: New Girl, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hawaii Five-0 and a double dose of The Middle.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

5 Comments
  1. Superwoman says:
    February 12, 2017 at 11:38 AM

    Brick Heck is just delightful..he makes me truly happy. I hope The Middle keeps getting renewed so we can see these kids grow up. I’d love to see Brick in college.

  2. Barbie Furtado says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    I feel Grimm won the week both with its motivativational quotes well suited for 2017. The quote from the beginning was: “Sleep is good, death is better; but of course the best thing would to have never been born at all.” And later, Monroe seals the deal with “Life’s a nightmare that doesn’t let us sleep.” I felt heard, seen and represented 😜

  3. Jamie says:
    February 12, 2017 at 12:33 PM

    God, I love Rogelio. That man constantly has me close to tears 😂

