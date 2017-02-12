Grammys 2017: The 16 Best and Worst Moments

You take the good, you take the bad, you take ’em both and there you have… the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

For every moment that had us applauding from our couches (everything Adele did, Bruno Mars’ spot-on Prince homage), there was a moment that had us scratching our head in disbelief (that train wreck of a Metallica-Lady Gaga duet, the telecast’s nearly four-hour running time.)

There were transcendent vocals, technical snafus and, in between, a whole lot of so-so jokes from host James Corden. But regardless of whether you watched the telecast live on Sunday night, we’ve compiled the show’s best and worst moments for your reading pleasure.

