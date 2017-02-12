Grammys 2017: The 16 Best and Worst Moments

You take the good, you take the bad, you take ’em both and there you have… the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.
For every moment that had us applauding from our couches (everything Adele did, Bruno Mars’ spot-on Prince homage), there was a moment that had us scratching our head in disbelief (that train wreck of a Metallica-Lady Gaga duet, the telecast’s nearly four-hour running time.)
There were transcendent vocals, technical snafus and, in between, a whole lot of so-so jokes from host James Corden. But regardless of whether you watched the telecast live on Sunday night, we’ve compiled the show’s best and worst moments for your reading pleasure.
Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks, then hit the comments and tell us which moments we left out that you may have included.
Best moment was definitely Bruno Mars’ tribute to Prince – him and his band are flawless and put me in such a good mood whenever he gets on stage.
Beyonce’s performance was a snoozefest in my opinion.
Disappointing moment – as someone who grew up on George Michael and Prince I was looking forward to both tributes and had Adele chosen the right song, like Father Figure, there would have been 2 perfect tributes. She’s a heck of a singer.
Demi killed it tho. Good luck next time. At least you got nominated.
Thought The Bee Gees tribute was really weak and found Beyoncé’s performance extremely pretentious. Loved Bruno Mars and Adele
The show only ran about ten minutes longer than scheduled, and nowhere near four hours. It was ending at around 11:38 eastern (I checked during a commercial break during the west coast Son of Zorn), so considering it was scheduled to end at 11:30, that’s not too bad.
I thought James was good, Gaga and Metalica were great, Bruno was disappointing in his own performance, but made up for it with the Prince tribute (if The Time was going to be the opening act, Sheila E. would be nice doing a few bars from The Glamorous Life.
Beyonce was a snore, Adele’s tribute to George Michael was lackluster, Twenty One Pilot’s acceptance speech was both funny and inspirational, and Ed Sheeran WAS EVERYTHING!
It’s too bad the Bee Gees tribute was populated by people who were too young to have a sense of what they meant to the ’70s. It was devoid of feeling for that reason. It’s nice to see that Paris Jackson has pulled herself together. John Legend and Cynthia Erivo did a beautiful job performing The Beach Boys’ God Only Knows.
It was refreshing that there was no real mention of Voldemort during the show. Even though I talk about him daily on my Facebook page, I was glad to have a night off from his freak show.
All in all, I loved the show! Plenty of entertainment. I immediately re-watched Ed and MetaliGa when it (and Zorn) was over. Oh, and I’m glad Hello won song of the year. I would have been pissed if any of the other nominees had won.
The State of the Music Union is strong! This was a most enjoyable show for me.
I think Adele’s speech was amazing and summed up my feelings for the night(especially AotY). Yes, I think Beyonce is over hyped a bit and I do think that Adele is the better vocalist of the two. However, if Beyonce had won for “25” and Adele had lost for “Lemonade”, I too would be saying “What? No.”. “25” was a marvelous personal collection of songs by a world class vocalist, “Lemonade” was a conhesive album that told a story from beginning to end, featured genre smashing collaborations, had great production values (I mean the brass alone from “All Night Long” was grammy worthy) and could exist without the artist behind it. If that can’t win AotY, I really don’t know what can.
Very little in the way of good perfoemances.