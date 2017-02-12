grammys-2017-best-worst-moments
Courtesy of CBS

Grammys 2017: The 16 Best and Worst Moments

By and /

You take the good, you take the bad, you take ’em both and there you have… the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

VIDEOSBeyoncé Performs Pregnant at 2017 Grammys: Watch and Grade Her Powerful Celebration of Motherhood

For every moment that had us applauding from our couches (everything Adele did, Bruno Mars’ spot-on Prince homage), there was a moment that had us scratching our head in disbelief (that train wreck of a Metallica-Lady Gaga duet, the telecast’s nearly four-hour running time.)

Grammys 2017: Best/Worst Moments
Grammys 2017 Launch Gallery

There were transcendent vocals, technical snafus and, in between, a whole lot of so-so jokes from host James Corden. But regardless of whether you watched the telecast live on Sunday night, we’ve compiled the show’s best and worst moments for your reading pleasure.

RELATEDPrince’s Grammys Tribute: Bruno Mars and The Time Honor Iconic Rock Star

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks, then hit the comments and tell us which moments we left out that you may have included. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Robert45 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:05 PM

    Best moment was definitely Bruno Mars’ tribute to Prince – him and his band are flawless and put me in such a good mood whenever he gets on stage.
    Beyonce’s performance was a snoozefest in my opinion.
    Disappointing moment – as someone who grew up on George Michael and Prince I was looking forward to both tributes and had Adele chosen the right song, like Father Figure, there would have been 2 perfect tributes. She’s a heck of a singer.

    Reply
  2. Nathan Everett says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:08 PM

    Demi killed it tho. Good luck next time. At least you got nominated.

    Reply
  3. Melaniem says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:20 PM

    Thought The Bee Gees tribute was really weak and found Beyoncé’s performance extremely pretentious. Loved Bruno Mars and Adele

    Reply
  4. TV Gord says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:23 PM

    The show only ran about ten minutes longer than scheduled, and nowhere near four hours. It was ending at around 11:38 eastern (I checked during a commercial break during the west coast Son of Zorn), so considering it was scheduled to end at 11:30, that’s not too bad.

    I thought James was good, Gaga and Metalica were great, Bruno was disappointing in his own performance, but made up for it with the Prince tribute (if The Time was going to be the opening act, Sheila E. would be nice doing a few bars from The Glamorous Life.

    Beyonce was a snore, Adele’s tribute to George Michael was lackluster, Twenty One Pilot’s acceptance speech was both funny and inspirational, and Ed Sheeran WAS EVERYTHING!

    It’s too bad the Bee Gees tribute was populated by people who were too young to have a sense of what they meant to the ’70s. It was devoid of feeling for that reason. It’s nice to see that Paris Jackson has pulled herself together. John Legend and Cynthia Erivo did a beautiful job performing The Beach Boys’ God Only Knows.

    It was refreshing that there was no real mention of Voldemort during the show. Even though I talk about him daily on my Facebook page, I was glad to have a night off from his freak show.

    All in all, I loved the show! Plenty of entertainment. I immediately re-watched Ed and MetaliGa when it (and Zorn) was over. Oh, and I’m glad Hello won song of the year. I would have been pissed if any of the other nominees had won.

    The State of the Music Union is strong! This was a most enjoyable show for me.

    Reply
  5. CK3 says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:27 PM

    I think Adele’s speech was amazing and summed up my feelings for the night(especially AotY). Yes, I think Beyonce is over hyped a bit and I do think that Adele is the better vocalist of the two. However, if Beyonce had won for “25” and Adele had lost for “Lemonade”, I too would be saying “What? No.”. “25” was a marvelous personal collection of songs by a world class vocalist, “Lemonade” was a conhesive album that told a story from beginning to end, featured genre smashing collaborations, had great production values (I mean the brass alone from “All Night Long” was grammy worthy) and could exist without the artist behind it. If that can’t win AotY, I really don’t know what can.

    Reply
  6. OhMy says:
    February 12, 2017 at 9:28 PM

    Very little in the way of good perfoemances.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 