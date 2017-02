Maybe you do need to be a rocket scientist to host Saturday Night Live.

Octavia Spencer, fresh off her Academy Award nomination for Hidden Figures (where she plays NASA mathematician Dorothy Vaughan), will lord over Studio 8H when SNL returns on March 4, NBC announced during this weekend’s broadcast.

A musical guest was not specified.

Will you be tuning in to see Spencer’s hosting debut?