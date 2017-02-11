SNL: Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Hawks for Ivanka, Explains Vetting

Just one week after her acclaimed turn as White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live.

This time around, McCarthy’s Spicer promised to be calm, but it wasn’t long before “Old Spicey” returned, chewing on an oversized piece of cinnamon gum and ripping into the press for failing to report on terrorists attacks, including the Bowling Green Massacre (“not the Kellyanne one, the real one”) and the Slaughter at Fraggle Rock. He then explained the Trump administration’s extreme vetting plans using a Moana doll, and promised that Trump would make sure that his travel ban moves forward, even if it means taking the case to The People’s Court.

Spicer also described Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line as “light terrorism,” before showcasing an Ivanka bracelet and high-heeled shoes. He also introduced newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, played by Kate McKinnon.

At the close, one journalist asked Spicer if “just mentally, are you OK,” prompting the press secretary to once again ram his podium into numerous members of the press.

Don’t even get Spicey started on Nordstrom pulling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. #SNL pic.twitter.com/pmf08pQNUq — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

“Elizabeth Warren came at me like a porcupine…” #SNL pic.twitter.com/M1tn4hadIT — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

What did you Melissa McCarthy’s second appearance as Sean Spicer? Watch select clips above. (Check back shortly for complete video.)