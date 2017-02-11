SNL: Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Hawks for Ivanka, Explains Vetting

Just one week after her acclaimed turn as White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live.
This time around, McCarthy’s Spicer promised to be calm, but it wasn’t long before “Old Spicey” returned, chewing on an oversized piece of cinnamon gum and ripping into the press for failing to report on terrorists attacks, including the Bowling Green Massacre (“not the Kellyanne one, the real one”) and the Slaughter at Fraggle Rock. He then explained the Trump administration’s extreme vetting plans using a Moana doll, and promised that Trump would make sure that his travel ban moves forward, even if it means taking the case to The People’s Court.
Spicer also described Nordstrom’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line as “light terrorism,” before showcasing an Ivanka bracelet and high-heeled shoes. He also introduced newly appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, played by Kate McKinnon.
At the close, one journalist asked Spicer if “just mentally, are you OK,” prompting the press secretary to once again ram his podium into numerous members of the press.
Don’t even get Spicey started on Nordstrom pulling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. #SNL pic.twitter.com/pmf08pQNUq
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017
“Elizabeth Warren came at me like a porcupine…” #SNL pic.twitter.com/M1tn4hadIT
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017
What did you Melissa McCarthy’s second appearance as Sean Spicer? Watch select clips above. (Check back shortly for complete video.)
Thank you SNL for bringing Melissa back! Loved it!
It was funny. I really don’t like that Kate McKinnon is playing so many characters. She played Betsy last week and Jeff Sessions this week. They should give more of teh cast a chance.
Trump is unhappy that Spicer was played by a woman – he thinks it makes Spicer look weak, so SNL upped the ante and had McKinnon play Sessions. LOL!
Her last line about “Two kinds of crime, regular crime and black crime” was the best line in the very good overall skit.
And later, Trump did take the judges to “The People’s Court” and offered “to settle.”
Get ready for some angry Trump tweeting tomorrow.
Wansolutely DISGRACEFUL show tonight. NBC should suspend SNL until further notice and insist Lorne Michaels apologizes to America for what they did tonight.
Bruce, you’re drunk again. Go away, now.
Hopefully SNL does not have her back for their next episode. Weather you like Trump or not Alec coming on weekly impersonating Trump is getting old. I have a feeling they are going to keep bringing McCarthy back doing Spicer until it gets old and everyone is sick of seeing it.