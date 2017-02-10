silicon-valley-cast-season-3
Courtesy of HBO

Silicon Valley to Return to HBO in April

By

Richard, Erlich and the rest of the Pied Piper crew will return to HBO this spring.

The premium cabler on Friday announced that Silicon Valley Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, April 23, at 10/9c. It will lead into Season 6 of Veep, which debuts one week earlier, on April 16.

At July’s San Diego Comic-Con, cast members Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Amanda Crew teased a more dramatic Season 4, telling TVLine’s Michael Ausiello that Season 3’s happy ending won’t last for too long.

Are you psyched for Silicon Valley‘s return? Hit the comments and let us know!

1 Comment
  1. kate says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    Hmm…it still isn’t dispelling my idea that GOT is coming back in June (I am imagining just before the summer solstice for silliness sake) even though this show usually follows GOT.

    Reply
