Ratings: Powerless and Training Day Each Tick Down in Week 2

NBC’s sadly super-so-so Powerless this Thursday drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, dipping 10 and 18 percent from its premiere.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (3.8 mil/1.1) was down a tenth. On the drama side, Chicago Med (6.3 mil/1.2) was steady, while The Blacklist (4.87 mil/0.9) hit a new audience low while holding onto its demo low.

RELATED2Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled?

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (8.4 mil/2.1) slipped two tenths, Scandal (6.2 mil/1.6) ticked down and HTGAWM (4.9 mil/1.3) was steady.

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy: Justin Chambers Teases Arrival of Jo’s Ex

RELATEDScandal Star Reacts to [Spoiler]’s Killer Confession

RELATEDHTGAWM Star Breaks Down ‘Ridiculous’ Plot Against [Spoiler]

THE CW | Supernatural (1.71 mil/0.6) was steady, while Riverdale (1.22 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs in Week 3.

RELATEDSupernatural: Dean’s Memory Loss = Season’s Best Episode?

RELATEDRiverdale Recap: Betty Boils Over

CBS | Big Bang (14.2 mil/3.0) and Great Indoors (7.9 mil/1.6) each dipped one tenth, while Mom (7.7 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (6.3 mil/1.3) were steady. Training Day (4.4 mil/0.8) ticked down from its premiere.

FOX | Leading out of the MasterChef Junior premiere (4.2 mil/1.3), My Kitchen Rules (2.5 mil/0.9) gained two tenths.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.