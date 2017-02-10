Ratings: Powerless and Training Day Each Tick Down in Week 2

NBC’s sadly super-so-so Powerless this Thursday drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, dipping 10 and 18 percent from its premiere.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (3.8 mil/1.1) was down a tenth. On the drama side, Chicago Med (6.3 mil/1.2) was steady, while The Blacklist (4.87 mil/0.9) hit a new audience low while holding onto its demo low.
Elsewhere….
ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (8.4 mil/2.1) slipped two tenths, Scandal (6.2 mil/1.6) ticked down and HTGAWM (4.9 mil/1.3) was steady.
THE CW | Supernatural (1.71 mil/0.6) was steady, while Riverdale (1.22 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs in Week 3.
CBS | Big Bang (14.2 mil/3.0) and Great Indoors (7.9 mil/1.6) each dipped one tenth, while Mom (7.7 mil/1.6) and Life in Pieces (6.3 mil/1.3) were steady. Training Day (4.4 mil/0.8) ticked down from its premiere.
FOX | Leading out of the MasterChef Junior premiere (4.2 mil/1.3), My Kitchen Rules (2.5 mil/0.9) gained two tenths.
Powerless didn’t air in it’s timeslot for my area (NC Piedmont) because of the UNC game. They aired it at like 2:43am…..so we haven’t been able to watch it yet in my area.
Thursday nights hasn’t been the same year after year not because of ABC’s TGIT. Feeling bad about The Blacklist’s numbers going down but who knows whether the series should have a proper final season if it gets renewed.
Wow, Scandal is going to fall below 1.5 soon. I do think the show has been better this season, but it looks like it’s going to join the list of shows that once the show fell off creatively the fans just never returned.
Powerless is bad I had to switch it off midway through this episode. What were they thinking?
Not a great night for television ratings. At least HTGAWM held steady Poor Blacklist is really struggling . And FOX had a decent night for them, not saying much but still.
I totally forgot about Powerless last night, but I’m not surprised because the premiere was a dud. Too bad, it was a cut idea…bye.
Love love love Riverdale. I just can’t get into Training Day. Doesn’t look like it’s going to last anyway.
Riverdale went up, if only slightly. Good stuff. Even if it was a bizarre episode. Hopefully it can keep this pace the rest of the season.
Well I have to say it again, why did they cancel Laura??? Put Elementary back on Thursday. CBS should just put some type of crap at the 10et period since their schedule is so screwed up no one watches it.
I *want* to like Powerless and there are parts of it I do (Ron and Van/Alan are by far the best characters to me), but as a whole it’s a bit lacking. If I didn’t know any better, I’d think it was just a generic workplace sitcom