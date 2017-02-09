Trollhunters Renewed for Season 2, Will Feature the Late Anton Yelchin's Voice

Teenage Jim’s trollhunting adventures will continue, now that Netflix has officially greenlit Guillermo Del Toro’s Trollhunters for a second season.

Season 1 of the DreamWorks Animation series premiered on Dec. 23, and consisted of 26 episodes. The sophomore run will be released later this year, and feature 13 new episodes.

Production on Season 2 — in which Jim ventures deeper into the Troll world to battle the vicious leader of the Darklands, while his team works to maintain order in the human world — has actually been underway for some time. As such, Anton Yelchin had recorded a wealth of voice work, as Jim, prior to his June 2016 death, at age 27, in a vehicular accident.

“[W]e’re not only going to second season, but we’re going to be able to preserve a really large part of it with Anton’s voice,” Del Toro told EW.com.

Trollhunters‘ renewal announcement comes on the heels of Netflix also ordering new seasons of Love, The OA and Travelers.