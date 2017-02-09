SNL First Look? Rosie O'Donnell Transforms Into Steve Bannon

Rosie O’Donnell is either offering us a sneak peek at this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, or she’s sending Lorne Michaels a very loud message.

The comedienne unveiled on Twitter late Thursday a photo of herself made over to look like President Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon. The reveal comes two days after O’Donnell publicly lobbied to play her arch nemesis’ right-hand man on Saturday Night Live.

In a series of tweets Monday night, O’Donnell insisted that she was “available” to serve alongside Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer “if called” to appear on the late-night sketch program. Thus far, Bannon has been depicted on SNL as the grim reaper, with many speculating that the man behind the mask is cast member Mikey Day.

Baldwin is set to host this weekend’s SNL for a record-setting 17th time.

What do you think? Is the gig O’Donnell’s to lose at this point?