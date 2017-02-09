Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock (5898209i) Michael C Hall Mercury Prize Albums of the Year, London, UK - 15 Sep 2016 Prestigious award ceremony celebrating the best albums of the year in association with BBC 6 Music, at Hammersmith Apollo, London.
The Crown Adds Michael C. Hall as JFK

By /

Michael C. Hall’s is returning to TV as another killer — a lady killer.

The Dexter star has joined Season 2 of Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning drama The Crown, where he’ll portray John F. Kennedy, Deadline reports. In addition, Quarry‘s Jodi Balfour has signed on to play Jackie Kennedy.

RELATEDThe Crown: Matthew Goode to Romance [Spoiler] in Season 2

Hall’s JFK is described as a man who feels most comfortable in front of a crowd — but isn’t keen on his wife stealing any of the limelight. As revenge, he publicly flaunts his infidelities to ensure she doesn’t upstage his popularity.

The Crown is not Hall’s first TV credit since Dexter wrapped in 2013. He has lent his voice to several animated series, including Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Does The Crown seem like the perfect post-Dexter gig for Michael C. Hall?

2 Comments
  1. N says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:12 AM

    I’m a fan of Michael C. Hall , and I enjoy the Crown alot but I find this casting Highly Questionable. However, this is the show that made John Lithgow somehow work as Winston Churchill so I will give Hall a chance as JFK, but it does feel like an awfully strange casting choice at first glance.

    • Sam says:
      February 9, 2017 at 9:25 AM

      Wait, seriously? John Lithgow was born to play Winston Churchill. That was like the biggest casting “duh” of last year.

