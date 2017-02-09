The Crown Adds Michael C. Hall as JFK

Michael C. Hall’s is returning to TV as another killer — a lady killer.

The Dexter star has joined Season 2 of Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning drama The Crown, where he’ll portray John F. Kennedy, Deadline reports. In addition, Quarry‘s Jodi Balfour has signed on to play Jackie Kennedy.

Hall’s JFK is described as a man who feels most comfortable in front of a crowd — but isn’t keen on his wife stealing any of the limelight. As revenge, he publicly flaunts his infidelities to ensure she doesn’t upstage his popularity.

The Crown is not Hall’s first TV credit since Dexter wrapped in 2013. He has lent his voice to several animated series, including Justice League: Gods and Monsters Chronicles and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Does The Crown seem like the perfect post-Dexter gig for Michael C. Hall?