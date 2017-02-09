Ratings: SVU Hits 4-Month Highs With No. 400, Criminal Minds Eyes Lows

The 400th episode of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU on Wednesday night drew 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, marking its largest audience since the season premiere and its highest rating since Sept. 28.
Bookending the drama, Blindspot (4.6 mil/0.9) was flat and Chicago PD (6.3 mil/1.3) slipped two tenths.
Over on CBS, Hunted (5.3 mil/1.2) ticked down some more, while Criminal Minds (6.7 mil/1.2) dipped 10 percent and a tenth to new series lows. Slipping two tenths, Code Black‘s closer (6 mil/0.9) was down 25 percent from both its freshman finale and Season 2 opener.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Arrow (1.61 mil/0.6) tied its smallest audience ever while steady in the demo. The 100 (1.03 mil/0.4) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
FOX | Lethal Weapon (6.2 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, Star (4.2 mil/1.3) was steady.
ABC | Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.7) returned down three tenths, Modern Family (7.2 mil/2.2) was down a tenth, Speechless (5.5 mil/1.6) and Match Game (3.6 mil/1.0) were steady and black-ish (5.4 mil/1.6) rose two tenths.
Wonder if Code Black (show I never watched) should get renewed for a Season 3. Rob Lowe has been a great addition to the cast and I hope he stays as a cast member once CBS will make a decision on the series’ fate.
Not sure how you could say he’s been a great addition (unless you like everything he does) if you haven’t seen it, but sending good vibes for a bubbleshow is always good. I heard that the finale last night could be a held up as a series finale as well. So, they may be prepared to end it.
Yeah, if it doesn’t get a season 3 it definitely ended well. I was really quite impressed.
How is star getting less viewers but yet it has the same ratings as lethal weapon?? That doesn’t make sense.
Maybe if you don’t know how the demo works. I would guess Lethal Weapon skews old.
Correctamundo.
I realized last night, that I was “hate watching” Star. Kept flipping to SVU, which was very good.
Wow not a good evening for some shows. I will be interested to see how ugly these numbers get by spring time. Good for SVU though it sure has been strong for NBC. I hope LW doesn’t drop much further because FOX really needs something to have hold to next year besides Empire
Isn’t Fox looking at all platforms when it comes to ratings not just overnight? I usually watch LW every couple of weeks on Hulu where I’ll have a couple of episodes to watch during the weekend and I’m considered their targeted demo. I’m actually surprised I like the show as much as I do. I will say I do not think that Star or Empire is a good paring for LW, it would flow a little better with a dramedy.
Does the count of SVU episodes include the produced-but-not-aired Trump episode?
Really do not like the new guy on Criminal Minds. Every time he talks I get bored lol.