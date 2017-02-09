Ratings: SVU Hits 4-Month Highs With No. 400, Criminal Minds Eyes Lows

The 400th episode of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU on Wednesday night drew 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, marking its largest audience since the season premiere and its highest rating since Sept. 28.

Bookending the drama, Blindspot (4.6 mil/0.9) was flat and Chicago PD (6.3 mil/1.3) slipped two tenths.

Over on CBS, Hunted (5.3 mil/1.2) ticked down some more, while Criminal Minds (6.7 mil/1.2) dipped 10 percent and a tenth to new series lows. Slipping two tenths, Code Black‘s closer (6 mil/0.9) was down 25 percent from both its freshman finale and Season 2 opener.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Arrow (1.61 mil/0.6) tied its smallest audience ever while steady in the demo. The 100 (1.03 mil/0.4) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (6.2 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth, Star (4.2 mil/1.3) was steady.

ABC | Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.7) returned down three tenths, Modern Family (7.2 mil/2.2) was down a tenth, Speechless (5.5 mil/1.6) and Match Game (3.6 mil/1.0) were steady and black-ish (5.4 mil/1.6) rose two tenths.

