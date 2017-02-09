SVU Casts Missy Peregrym, Rizzoli's Jordan Bridges in Wall Street Rape Case

Exclusive


Coming off her recent trip to Hawaii (Five-0), Rookie Blue vet Missy Peregrym has copped a key role in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU.

TVLine has confirmed that Peregrym is guest-starring on the long-running NBC procedural as a top-tier investment banker who accuses her billionaire client (played by Damages‘ Tate Donovan) of rape.

In the same April episode, titled “Net Worth,” Rizzoli & Isles alum Jordan Bridges will play the supervisor of Peregrym’s character. (And yes, Bridges has previously dipped his toe into the Law & Order-verse, in a Season 3 episode of Criminal Intent.)

Talk of Peregrym’s casting first surfaced via Sitcoms Online.

SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c, where with its 400th episode it scored its best ratings since late September.

1 Comment
  1. Kevin says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    Hope Missy P should have her own series maybe in the near future. Still missed Rookie Blue.

    Reply
