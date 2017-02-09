Joe Mascolo Death
Days of Our Lives' Joe Mascolo Makes Final Appearance as Stefano Today

One of soaps’ greatest villains is taking his final bow.

Days of Our Lives actor Joe Mascolo, who played iconic baddie Stefan DiMera for the better part of three decades and passed away in December at the age of 87, will make his last appearance in today’s episode.

Per NBC, the episode — which is dedicated to Mascolo — finds several longtime rivals confronting Stefano “about his transgressions against each of them over the years.” TVLine can confirm that Mascolo will share scenes with Galen Gering (Rafe), Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Leann Hunley (Anna).

Mascolo left and returned to the role of Stefano several times since making his debut in 1982, even joining CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful for an extended stint from 2001 to 2006. But he always came back to Days.

Scroll down to watch Days’ special tribute video to Mascolo and Stefano.

4 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 9, 2017 at 8:51 AM

    Today’s episode is going to be hard to watch I think. But what a great tribute to the Phoenix!!!

  2. Kevin says:
    February 9, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Definitely be tuning in. One of the greatest soap villains of all time.

  3. Erica says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    If you are in the NY area and Days isn’t on because of storm coverage, it will be airing right now on Cozi TV!!!

  4. GuessWhat says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:58 AM

    just watched it — the actor used great facial expressions and laughed — but did not speak. it’s amazing to me that even in the throws of Alzheimers, he was still able to “act.” RIP!

