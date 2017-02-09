Seth Meyers to Fallon: You Didn't Get President Trump Elected, I Did

Jimmy Fallon took plenty of heat for playing with Donald Trump’s hair during a Sept. 2016 interview — but it’s Late Night‘s Seth Meyers who feels to blame for the president’s stunning victory.
The topic came up Wednesday when Meyers appeared as a guest on lead-in program The Tonight Show. After Fallon congratulated him for his buzzed-about interview with counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, the two transitioned into a discussion on Trump — or as Meyers referred to him, “not a guy who loves a good zinger at his expense.” Fallon then brought up the “pretty big reaction” he got for messing with Trump’s ‘do, which Meyers joked about taking as a personal insult.
“I know after that happened [that] you took some heat, and some people said you were the reason he won, and I’m so insulted by that because I am the reason he won,” Meyers said. “I made fun of him in 2011. That’s the night he decided to run.”
Meyers, of course, was referring to the time he mocked Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2011, during which he quipped that “Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke.” The cameras then panned to Trump, who clearly wasn’t assumed by the remark.
“I kicked the hornet’s nest. You just rubbed the hornet’s head,” Meyers argued, coming to Fallon’s defense. “Look, again, it’s not the outcome that I wanted, but it’s history. I got a man elected president. I want my points.”
Press PLAY on the video above to watch Fallon’s interview with Meyers (discussion of Trump begins at the 4:03 mark), then relive Meyers’ WHCD below.
Meyers might be right. It was around 2011 that Trump seemed to start gearing up for his eventual run, and at that 2011 dinner Meyers and Obama both took a fair number of shots at the future 45th. So really if you believe he’s powered in part by a constant need to show people up it’s not outside the realm of possibility.
Of course it’s also possibly an alternate fact.
Insightful comment. :-)
Sadly I think that Seth is correct. A lot of other pieces had to fall into place but I think that was the night Drumpf made his decision and now the outside world is still stunned.
I really enjoy Seth’s A Closer Look Segment. Watch it every morning.