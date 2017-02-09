Emerald City Sneak Peek: A Shocking Truth Brings Dorothy and Lucas Closer

Will the reveal of Dorothy’s lie be the last straw for Emerald City‘s Lucas?

Or quite the opposite?

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

As seen in this sneak peek from Friday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), Dorothy (played by Adria Arjona), Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) and a sleeping Silvie are holed up in a remote farmhouse, ostensibly hiding from the Wizard’s Guard, when Dorothy comes clean about the arrangement she made with the Wizard to secure her a trip home to Kansas.

Dorothy’s confession raises the topic of Lucas’ ultimate loyalty… which in turn raises the (ahem) temperature there in the farmhouse, as the traveling companions take their journey to the next level. Watch the clip, then read on for more:

Elsewhere in Episode 7 of 10, the Wizard enlists (a begrudging) West in a literal witch hunt, while things between Jack and Langwidere take an interesting turn. (Let’s just say that you will never watch The Wizard of Oz‘s “Oil… me…” scene the same again. Ever.)

Want scoop on Emerald City, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.