American Idol Revival Eyed at... NBC!

Well, that didn’t take long.

Less than a year after its 15-season run ended on Fox, American Idol may be returning to television — on NBC.

Per Variety, which first broke the news, Fremantle Media — which produces Idol — pitched Peacock execs a revival of the long-running singing competition. NBC is said to be seriously considering the idea, and, according to Variety, could cut The Voice down from two cycles a year to one to make room for it.

Following a Summer 2002 debut season that averaged 12 million total viewers, Idol at its zenith (Season 5) was pulling north of 30 million viewers and as 12.0+ demo rating. Its farewell (or “farewell”) run on Fox averaged 9.1 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

At the Television Critics Association press tour last year, Idol‘s longtime host Ryan Seacrest didn’t rule out the possibility of a revival. “When you’ve got a franchise that has this kind of heritage and you’ve got a franchise that generates X amount of millions of people, if it sustains, does that mean it’s the end?” he said. “I’m not so sure.”

What do you think? Is it too soon? And would you be content with one less Voice cycle per year if it meant getting Idol back? Hit the comments!