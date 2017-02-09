American Idol Revival Eyed at... NBC!

Reality Check American Idol
Well, that didn’t take long.

Less than a year after its 15-season run ended on Fox, American Idol may be returning to television — on NBC.

Per Variety, which first broke the news, Fremantle Media — which produces Idol — pitched Peacock execs a revival of the long-running singing competition. NBC is said to be seriously considering the idea, and, according to Variety, could cut The Voice down from two cycles a year to one to make room for it.

Following a Summer 2002 debut season that averaged 12 million total viewers, Idol at its zenith (Season 5) was pulling north of 30 million viewers and as 12.0+ demo rating. Its farewell (or “farewell”) run on Fox averaged 9.1 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

At the Television Critics Association press tour last year, Idol‘s longtime host Ryan Seacrest didn’t rule out the possibility of a revival. “When you’ve got a franchise that has this kind of heritage and you’ve got a franchise that generates X amount of millions of people, if it sustains, does that mean it’s the end?” he said. “I’m not so sure.”

What do you think? Is it too soon? And would you be content with one less Voice cycle per year if it meant getting Idol back? Hit the comments!

13 Comments
  1. abalunda says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    Nooooooooooo

    Reply
  2. Suso says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:48 AM

    What a slap in the face to “The Voice,” which saved NBC’s dwindling ratings several years ago and has remained a stable, good performer since then.

    Reply
  3. Jennifer says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    God no. Let this absurd fad die out. It’s getting ridiculous.

    Anyway, doesn’t NBC have one already called “The voice”????

    Reply
  4. Gemma says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    Yessss, bring Slezak and Melinda back! (the only reason to care about this, right?)

    Reply
  5. Lola says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:52 AM

    No! Stop it! And NBC you have The Voice along with AGT(which allows singing) no need for more.

    Reply
  6. Dev says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:52 AM

    Ugh that’s obnoxious. Just let it die. The Voice is plenty.

    Reply
  7. Rachel Addleman (@rachel_addleman) says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:57 AM

    I would actually be excited about this. I always enjoyed the Idol format more than the voice. Some different judges and a fresh style could make this work. If NBC could get back the judges from the Sing-Off (Ben Folds, Shawn Stockman and Sara Bareilles), I think it would be a success.

    Reply
  8. Judi says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    NO to the NO, to the NO, NO, NO, NO

    Reply
  9. Haz says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:08 AM

    What is wrong with NBC? It seems like all they want are reboots and revivals. Cruel Intentions (which they should have never attempted or brought SMG in knowing it would not work on a network), Taken, LA Law, a Law & Order revival (which I think is dead now?), Single White Female, and the list could keep going. After the success of This Is Us I would think they would be trying to capitalize on it and doing more shows like it.

    Reply
  10. Eran says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:08 AM

    I would sooner watch a Mullets revival.

    Reply
  11. Asia says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    Nooooooo, don’t do it! Leave it alone! Seriously, isn’t the Voice enough? I don’t even watch that show but I feel burned out just by hearing about it because the show just went off in December and it’s going to be back in a few weeks. They’ve exhausted singing competitions, let it rest.

    Reply
  12. Tom Ted says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    I think Idol would be a good fit. Yes, the Voice has been a solid performer but you never hear about a winner doing an album. And having Idol on NBC would give Michael Slezak more to talk about which is a good thing.

    Reply
See More Comments
