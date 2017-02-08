The OA Renewed Season 2
Courtesy of Netflix

The OA Renewed for Part II at Netflix

By /

Everyone put your fanned-out hands together and breathe out a frightful whoosh!, because Netflix has renewed the supernatural thriller The OA for Season 2 — or “Part II,” as it is being dubbed.

Released in mid-December, The OA stars Brit Marling (who co-created the very odd bird with Zal Batmanglij) as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns to her adoptive parents from a years-long vanishing, now no longer blind. And that, my friends, is far, far, far from the wildest aspect of her time spent missing.

The eight-episode Season 1 co-starred Alice Krige (Tyrant) and Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead) as Prairie’s parents, while Patrick Gibson, Emory Cohen (Smash), Phyllis Smith (The Office) and Jason Isaacs (Awake) played some of the other key people in her life.

The OA‘s pickup comes days after Netflix announced a Halloween timeframe for the Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things, one of its other supernatural-tinged originals.

6 Comments
  1. Cas says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:02 AM

    I tried watching this. Got about halfway through and just was so bored. But good for the show!

    Reply
  2. abbyrose says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:09 AM

    interesting. i found the ambiguity of the ending a little frustrating. And for me, the show also veered a bit into the ridicuous. But i’ll be curious to see how it develops in a second season….

    Reply
  3. josue_can says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    Loved it as much as Stranger Things. Am totally stoked, cant wait for season 2!

    Reply
  4. AlliDone says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    I’m so glad they renewed it! I watched the entire series on Sunday. It’s got a pretty slow burn of a narrative, but I really enjoyed the story.

    Reply
  5. Elizabeth Fucci says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:14 AM

    This is great news! I watched “Part I” and enjoyed it thoroughly, so can’t wait to see what they do with Part II. I also enjoyed Stranger Things, so am really thrilled about that one, too!

    Reply
  6. Steven says:
    February 8, 2017 at 8:15 AM

    I’m assuming Travelers isn’t coming back?

    Reply
