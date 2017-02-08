The OA Renewed for Part II at Netflix

Everyone put your fanned-out hands together and breathe out a frightful whoosh!, because Netflix has renewed the supernatural thriller The OA for Season 2 — or “Part II,” as it is being dubbed.

Released in mid-December, The OA stars Brit Marling (who co-created the very odd bird with Zal Batmanglij) as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns to her adoptive parents from a years-long vanishing, now no longer blind. And that, my friends, is far, far, far from the wildest aspect of her time spent missing.

The eight-episode Season 1 co-starred Alice Krige (Tyrant) and Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead) as Prairie’s parents, while Patrick Gibson, Emory Cohen (Smash), Phyllis Smith (The Office) and Jason Isaacs (Awake) played some of the other key people in her life.

The OA‘s pickup comes days after Netflix announced a Halloween timeframe for the Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things, one of its other supernatural-tinged originals.