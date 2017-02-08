The OA Renewed for Part II at Netflix

Everyone put your fanned-out hands together and breathe out a frightful whoosh!, because Netflix has renewed the supernatural thriller The OA for Season 2 — or “Part II,” as it is being dubbed.
Released in mid-December, The OA stars Brit Marling (who co-created the very odd bird with Zal Batmanglij) as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns to her adoptive parents from a years-long vanishing, now no longer blind. And that, my friends, is far, far, far from the wildest aspect of her time spent missing.
The eight-episode Season 1 co-starred Alice Krige (Tyrant) and Scott Wilson (The Walking Dead) as Prairie’s parents, while Patrick Gibson, Emory Cohen (Smash), Phyllis Smith (The Office) and Jason Isaacs (Awake) played some of the other key people in her life.
The OA‘s pickup comes days after Netflix announced a Halloween timeframe for the Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things, one of its other supernatural-tinged originals.
I tried watching this. Got about halfway through and just was so bored. But good for the show!
interesting. i found the ambiguity of the ending a little frustrating. And for me, the show also veered a bit into the ridicuous. But i’ll be curious to see how it develops in a second season….
Loved it as much as Stranger Things. Am totally stoked, cant wait for season 2!
I’m so glad they renewed it! I watched the entire series on Sunday. It’s got a pretty slow burn of a narrative, but I really enjoyed the story.
This is great news! I watched “Part I” and enjoyed it thoroughly, so can’t wait to see what they do with Part II. I also enjoyed Stranger Things, so am really thrilled about that one, too!
I’m assuming Travelers isn’t coming back?