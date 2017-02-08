Survivor Season 34 Cast Photos: Meet the 20 Returning Game Changers

Twenty of Survivor‘s fiercest former castaways — those who, according to CBS, “helped evolve the game even further by launching an accelerated level of competition” — are returning to… accelerate things even further, I assume.

CBS on Wednesday released the full list of returning favorites, which includes two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine (Seasons 7 and 20), as well as a few one-time winners, Tony Vlachos (Season 28) and James “J.T.” Thomas (Season 18). Filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, the 34th season — titled Game Changers — will divide the 20 castaways into two tribes, Mana and Nuku.

Scroll down to see which castaways are teaming up when the new season premieres on Wednesday, March 8 (8/7c):

MANA TRIBE:

Michaela Bradshaw, 25, from Fort Worth, Texas

(Finished 14th in Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X)

Aubry Bracco, 30, from Cambridge, Mass.

(Finished second in Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)

Sandra Diaz-Twine, 41, from Fayetteville, N.C.

(Won Season 7: Pearl Islands and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains)

Ciera Eastin, 27, from Salem, Ore.

(Finished 10th in Season 31: 2nd Chances, and fifth in Season 28: Blood vs. Water)

Malcolm Freberg, 29, from Hermosa Beach, Calif.

(Finished fourth in Season 25: Philippines, and ninth in Season 26: Caramoan)

Hali Ford, 26, from San Francisco, Calif.

(Finished 11th in Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar)

Caleb Reynolds, 28, from Hopkinsville, Ky.

(Medically evacuated from Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)

Troyzan Robertson, 54, from Miami, Fla.

(Finished eighth in Season 24: One World)

Jeff Varner, 50, from High Point, N.C.

(Finished 10th in Season 2: Australia, and 17th in Season 31: 2nd Chances)

Tony Vlachos, 42, from Jersey City, N.J.

(Won Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty)

‘NUKU’ TRIBE:

Andrea Boehlke. 27, from New York, N.Y.

(Finished fifth in Season 22: Redemption Island, and seventh in Season 26: Caramoan)

Brad Culpepper. 47, from Tampa, Fla.

(Finished 15th in Season 27: Blood vs. Water)

Sierra Dawn-Thomas, 29, from Roy, Utah

(Finished fifth in Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar)

Cirie Fields. 45, from Norwalk, Conn.

(Finished fourth in Season 12: Panama, third in Season 16: Micronesia, and 17th in Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains)

Sarah Lacina. 32, from Marion, Iowa

(Finished 11th in Season 28: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)

Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, 34, from Venice, Calif.

(Finished second in Season 13: Cook Islands, ninth in Season 16: Micronesia, and fourth in Season 23: South Pacific)

Zeke Smith. 28, from Brooklyn, N.Y.

(Finished 9th in Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X)

James “J.T” Thomas, 31, from Mobile, Ala.

(Won Season 18: Tocantins, and finished 10th in Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains)

Tai Trang, 52, from San Francisco, Calif.

(Finished third in Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)

Debbie Wanner, 51, from Reading, Pa.

(Finished ninth in Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)

Tell us: Which returning castaways are you excited to see back? And who do you predict will win it all? Drop your pick(s) in a comment below.