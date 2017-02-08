Survivor Season 34 Cast Photos: Meet the 20 Returning Game Changers

Twenty of Survivor‘s fiercest former castaways — those who, according to CBS, “helped evolve the game even further by launching an accelerated level of competition” — are returning to… accelerate things even further, I assume.
CBS on Wednesday released the full list of returning favorites, which includes two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine (Seasons 7 and 20), as well as a few one-time winners, Tony Vlachos (Season 28) and James “J.T.” Thomas (Season 18). Filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, the 34th season — titled Game Changers — will divide the 20 castaways into two tribes, Mana and Nuku.
Scroll down to see which castaways are teaming up when the new season premieres on Wednesday, March 8 (8/7c):
MANA TRIBE:
Michaela Bradshaw, 25, from Fort Worth, Texas
(Finished 14th in Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X)
Aubry Bracco, 30, from Cambridge, Mass.
(Finished second in Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)
Sandra Diaz-Twine, 41, from Fayetteville, N.C.
(Won Season 7: Pearl Islands and Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains)
Ciera Eastin, 27, from Salem, Ore.
(Finished 10th in Season 31: 2nd Chances, and fifth in Season 28: Blood vs. Water)
Malcolm Freberg, 29, from Hermosa Beach, Calif.
(Finished fourth in Season 25: Philippines, and ninth in Season 26: Caramoan)
Hali Ford, 26, from San Francisco, Calif.
(Finished 11th in Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar)
Caleb Reynolds, 28, from Hopkinsville, Ky.
(Medically evacuated from Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)
Troyzan Robertson, 54, from Miami, Fla.
(Finished eighth in Season 24: One World)
Jeff Varner, 50, from High Point, N.C.
(Finished 10th in Season 2: Australia, and 17th in Season 31: 2nd Chances)
Tony Vlachos, 42, from Jersey City, N.J.
(Won Season 28: Brawn vs. Brains vs. Beauty)
‘NUKU’ TRIBE:
Andrea Boehlke. 27, from New York, N.Y.
(Finished fifth in Season 22: Redemption Island, and seventh in Season 26: Caramoan)
Brad Culpepper. 47, from Tampa, Fla.
(Finished 15th in Season 27: Blood vs. Water)
Sierra Dawn-Thomas, 29, from Roy, Utah
(Finished fifth in Season 30: White, Blue, No Collar)
Cirie Fields. 45, from Norwalk, Conn.
(Finished fourth in Season 12: Panama, third in Season 16: Micronesia, and 17th in Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains)
Sarah Lacina. 32, from Marion, Iowa
(Finished 11th in Season 28: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)
Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth, 34, from Venice, Calif.
(Finished second in Season 13: Cook Islands, ninth in Season 16: Micronesia, and fourth in Season 23: South Pacific)
Zeke Smith. 28, from Brooklyn, N.Y.
(Finished 9th in Season 33: Millennials vs. Gen X)
James “J.T” Thomas, 31, from Mobile, Ala.
(Won Season 18: Tocantins, and finished 10th in Season 20: Heroes vs. Villains)
Tai Trang, 52, from San Francisco, Calif.
(Finished third in Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)
Debbie Wanner, 51, from Reading, Pa.
(Finished ninth in Season 32: Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty)
Tell us: Which returning castaways are you excited to see back? And who do you predict will win it all? Drop your pick(s) in a comment below.
Calling some of these people “game-changers” is hilarious. Like, please tell me how Sierra and Hali changed the game in their seasons? I guess almost dying during a challenge qualifies and “game-changing” for Caleb. Just a dumb thematic umbrella to try and fit these people under.
I love Ozzy!
This might be an unpopular opinion, but this show needs to slow it down with bringing returning cast members back. For some contestants this is going to be the FOURTH time they’ve been on Survivor.
I’m with you. I don’t think anyone should get more than two chances to play.
Beast Mode Cowboy!!!! So happy you’ve got a second chance! And happy to see Michaela! Can’t wait for this season to start! Yeah!