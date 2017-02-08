Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Set for June Release at Netflix

The ladies of Litchfield are locked, loaded and ready for Season 5.

Netflix on Wednesday revealed that the fifth season of Orange Is the New Black will be released on Friday, June 9. The 15-second teaser accompanying the announcement gives us brief glimpses of Alex, Piper, Nicky, Flaca, Taystee, Morello, Cindy, Maria, Red, Gloria and a gun-toting Daya.

As you’ll recall, Season 4 of OITNB ended on a major cliffhanger. After Caputo announced during a live press conference that Poussey’s death was an accident, Taystee and her fellow inmates banded together and rioted in the halls. They were eventually stopped by psychotic officer Humphrey, who pulled out an unauthorized gun with intent to use it. After it was quickly knocked out of his hands, Daya picked it up and pointed it at his head.

Watch the Season 5 teaser below, then tell us if you think Daya will pull the trigger.