Ratings: NCIS, New Orleans Eye Lows

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 15.4 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to match its series low.

Leading out of that, Bull (10.7 mil/1.3) was steady, while New Orleans (8.9 mil/1.0) ticked down to its own series low.

Elsewhere…

NBC | The Wall (6 mil/1.4) slipped to Tuesday lows, while This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.5) and Chicago Fire (6.8 mil/1.5) each were down three tenths.

THE CW | The Flash (2.94 mil/1.10 and Legends (1.89 mil/0.7) were steady.

FOX | New Girl (2.27 mil/0.9) was steady, The Mick (2.5 mil/0.9) ticked down to a demo low and Bones (3.04 mil/0.7) drew its second-smallest audience ever and a new series low in the demo.

ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) slipped two tenths, American Housewife (5.4 mil/1.5) and Fresh off the Boat (3.8 mil/1.2) were steady, and Real O’Neals (2.8 mil/0.9) and SHIELD (2.13 mil/0.7) ticked up.

