Ratings: NCIS, New Orleans Eye Lows

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 15.4 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to match its series low.
Leading out of that, Bull (10.7 mil/1.3) was steady, while New Orleans (8.9 mil/1.0) ticked down to its own series low.
Elsewhere…
NBC | The Wall (6 mil/1.4) slipped to Tuesday lows, while This Is Us (9.5 mil/2.5) and Chicago Fire (6.8 mil/1.5) each were down three tenths.
THE CW | The Flash (2.94 mil/1.10 and Legends (1.89 mil/0.7) were steady.
FOX | New Girl (2.27 mil/0.9) was steady, The Mick (2.5 mil/0.9) ticked down to a demo low and Bones (3.04 mil/0.7) drew its second-smallest audience ever and a new series low in the demo.
ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) slipped two tenths, American Housewife (5.4 mil/1.5) and Fresh off the Boat (3.8 mil/1.2) were steady, and Real O’Neals (2.8 mil/0.9) and SHIELD (2.13 mil/0.7) ticked up.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Everyone is at lows. If cable has lost that huge of a percentage to cord cutting what do u expect to happen. Especially when live tv alternatives sling, vue, free cw app, cbs all access, etc are not included in any viewer ratings equations.
Hope Bull gets renewed soon by CBS.
I’m not too worried about either of Bull or MacGyver… I’m hoping that Conviction somehow manages to secure a second season as well as The CW’s Riverdale.
Bull and Macgyver for sure will be renewed, the Friday lineup on Cbs is doing great for them so it won’t be changed. Riverdale has the critics to keep it going and being in the cw is helpful so I’d say probably for that but conviction is done sorry to say that.
Agree with your assessment. CBS seems to be the only web not to give up on Fridays and Saturdays. Heck we even got RANSOM from Canada for new content on Saturday! I think NCIS NEW ORLEANS is my favorite of the ‘family.’ I hope it is secure.
ABC, NBC, FOX and CW all program fresh scripted shows on Fridays. And CBS has zero to lose putting Ransom on Saturday, it was practically free.
I could do without any more RJW [DiNozzo Sr.] on NCIS. And the Sherlocks were a huge disappointment. It would have made better sense for them to be a more sophisticated, genteel group. Jessica Walter was so-so but the other two were implausible.
Also where in the world is the MI6 agent? He hasn’t been in the past two episodes. They have more cast members than they really need and brought in all these special guest stars. I hope they go back to the drawing board for next season. I’ve already stopped watching the show live and recording it, I’m almost at the point of waiting for it to appear on Netflix later this year.
I don’t miss the MI6 guy at all and I am glad that story line has fizzled a little bit. Torres and Quinn are barely fitting in now and another new guy was unnecessary. This season has been very choppy, quality wise. I am hoping that the writers can reign the whole thing in a little more.
.
Have they named a new show runner? I haven’t seen anything.
@KLS: I’m OK with Quinn but I have a hard time watching Torres without thinking Fez. I would have preferred someone like Michael Ealy instead if he hadn’t been busy with other projects. IMO the show didn’t need another quiet, broody guy we have Gibbs and McGee for that and Ealy has an open, bouncy style more like Tony had. As for the Brit guy, he was just wallpaper to me. I like that they’re featuring Jimmy Palmer more but you’re right it’s been choppy.
For a while I had a hard time watching Torres without thinking of Handy Manny, but I got over it. I like Reeves (Brit guy), like all the new people actually, however last night’s episode wasn’t one of the best for me. I enjoy a fun episode , but this seemed a bit too silly.
Damn why is nobody watching marvels agents of shield?? I think it’s been a improvement over season 3 so far.
Can really blame people’s season 1 was ok season 2 took a step in the right direction and season three took four steps back I gave up last year and have no intention of watching again. You can’t expect to people to turn in for mediocre tv unless it’s on CBS.
Since there is no place to vent about Legends I will do it here. WHYYY did they let Rip walk away at the end…. shoot him in the leg take him and the the piece of the spear. Don’t let him walk away with it. The characters on this show make bad decisions ALL THE TIME. It drives me CRAZY.
I had the same thoughts. Unless Sara was physically unable having just been shot.
Actually thought NCIS had a very strong story this week. But individual weeks’ rating only matter when you see a trend.
I disagree about the strength of the story line. I found it extremely contrived. The killer could have divorced regardless of his wife’s faith. And it’s doubtful that someone with his lack of moral compass would have been so emotional about the other woman and unborn child. With his wife’s long deployments he could have relocated to anywhere with agreeable divorce laws.
Bull was a very interesting episode. Show gets better every week. If only it wasn’t preempted so often. Really enjoying this different show.
ABC needs to be smarter for next season, get rid of the weaker rating shows like Sheild & The real o’neals. Move Blackish to Tuesday’s next fall leading into fresh off the boat and try a new comedy after modern family. Maybe even try one of the shonda shows on tuedays night maybe murder on at 10/9pm on Tuesdays.