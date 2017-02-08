Marvel's Iron Fist: Watch 'Little Girl' Colleen Wing Beat on Two Big Bruisers

Netflix on Wednesday released a first look at Colleen Wing, the Marvel’s Iron Fist character played by Game of Thrones‘ Jessica Henwick — and she is a dynamo to be reckoned with.

In Marvel lore, Colleen is a descendant of samurai and a martial artist who avenged her grandfather’s death with the help of Iron Fist. On the upcoming Netflix series, she has been described as a martial arts expert/dojo owner who serves as an invaluable ally to Iron Fist aka Danny Rand (played by Game of Thrones‘ Finn Jones) as he returns to his life in New York. “Colleen Wing learned martial arts after everything else was taken from her. Now, she’s putting her abilities to the test,” Netflix tells us.

Abilities, and how! Press play above to watch Henwick’s alter ago prove to two big boys it’s not nice to challenge a “little girl” to a locked cage match.

Marvel’s Iron Fist premieres Friday, March 17.