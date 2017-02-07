The Insider Cancelled
Courtesy of CBS

The Insider Cancelled After 13 Seasons

By /

In a major setback for the Kardashian PR machine, The Insider has been cancelled after 13 years, TVLine has confirmed.

Our sister site Deadline first reported the syndicated news magazine’s demise, noting the the show — a spinoff of Entertainment Tonight — will end its run in September with current hosts Louis Aguirre and Debbie Matenopoulos at the helm.

Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble
ias Launch Gallery

The Insider, which launched in 2004 with Pat O’Brien as the solo host, partnered with Yahoo several years ago and briefly re-branded itself as omg! Insider in a bid to gain relevance and jumpstart its relatively anemic ratings. The experiment failed to do either.

Currently, The Insider ranks last among news mags, behind ET, TMZ, Access Hollywood and Extra.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. kat0711 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    Great. Now what am I not going to watch?

    Reply
  2. mary says:
    February 7, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    None of our affiliates ran this show.

    Reply
  3. Iris says:
    February 7, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    As far as sensationalism goes, The Trumps at the White House > The Kartrashians. Hey, silver lining!

    Reply
  4. Collette says:
    February 7, 2017 at 11:22 AM

    13 seasons? I have never seen or heard of this show.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 