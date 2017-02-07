The Insider Cancelled After 13 Seasons

In a major setback for the Kardashian PR machine, The Insider has been cancelled after 13 years, TVLine has confirmed.

Our sister site Deadline first reported the syndicated news magazine’s demise, noting the the show — a spinoff of Entertainment Tonight — will end its run in September with current hosts Louis Aguirre and Debbie Matenopoulos at the helm.

The Insider, which launched in 2004 with Pat O’Brien as the solo host, partnered with Yahoo several years ago and briefly re-branded itself as omg! Insider in a bid to gain relevance and jumpstart its relatively anemic ratings. The experiment failed to do either.

Currently, The Insider ranks last among news mags, behind ET, TMZ, Access Hollywood and Extra.