SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Stewart" Episode 1717 -- Pictured: (l-r) Colin Chost and Michael Che during Weekend Update on February 4th, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Report: SNL's Weekend Update Getting Primetime Spinoff Next Season

Are Colin Jost and Michael Che ready for primetime?

NBC is mulling over a weekly, 30-minute version of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend UpdatePolitico reports. The spinoff would likely air on Thursday nights, and debut in the fall.

Word of a potential offshoot comes as SNL ratings have surged in its current season, with viewership up a massive 22-percent in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy and subsequent win. The uptick has no doubt been driven by Alec Baldwin’s headline-grabbing recurring portrayal of Trump. Melissa McCarthy also turned heads last weekend, making a surprise appearance as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

This wouldn’t be the first time Update has aired in primetime. In October 2008, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler presided over Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for an additional six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.

Last summer, Jost and Che took Weekend Update to the Republican and Democratic national conventions, with two, standalone editions airing on sister network MSNBC.

5 Comments
  1. Guy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 6:56 AM

    Can they not and say they did?

    Reply
  2. Guy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 7:00 AM

    Maybe if they use different anchors. Michael Che is the worst thing to happen to Weekend Update since Colin Quinn. He’s awful.

    Reply
    • Gina says:
      February 7, 2017 at 7:25 AM

      I actually like his stand up and he’s an interesting follow on social media, but he seems so uncomfortable behind that desk. This weekend was particularly hard to watch, especially when he tried to nail the joke about the dead dog. Hardest 15 seconds of my life.

      Reply
  3. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    February 7, 2017 at 7:23 AM

    They can’t be serious. Maybe they’ll find two people who can actually DO Weekend Update. Jost and Che are ALMOST as good as former host Colin Quinn.

    Reply
  4. LizWebberFan says:
    February 7, 2017 at 7:28 AM

    Personally, I think weekend update is the current weakest segment of the show. It’s tough to get through as it is now. I rather see NBC give Alec Baldwin his own Trump spinoff series instead.

    Reply
