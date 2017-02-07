Report: SNL's Weekend Update Getting Primetime Spinoff Next Season

Are Colin Jost and Michael Che ready for primetime?

NBC is mulling over a weekly, 30-minute version of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update, Politico reports. The spinoff would likely air on Thursday nights, and debut in the fall.

Word of a potential offshoot comes as SNL ratings have surged in its current season, with viewership up a massive 22-percent in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy and subsequent win. The uptick has no doubt been driven by Alec Baldwin’s headline-grabbing recurring portrayal of Trump. Melissa McCarthy also turned heads last weekend, making a surprise appearance as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

This wouldn’t be the first time Update has aired in primetime. In October 2008, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler presided over Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for an additional six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.

Last summer, Jost and Che took Weekend Update to the Republican and Democratic national conventions, with two, standalone editions airing on sister network MSNBC.