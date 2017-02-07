Spy Drama Based on Charlaine Harris Short Stories Gets Pilot Order at NBC

Bestselling author Charlaine Harris, whose books inspired True Blood, is sinking her teeth into another small-screen adaptation.

NBC has ordered a pilot for the spy drama Redliners, based on short stories by Harris, TVLine has learned. The plot centers on a pair of former spies living in suburbia who get drawn back into the espionage game while trying not to blow their cover. (Hmmm… sound familiar, The Americans fans?)

The Redliners pilot will be written by Shaun Cassidy (Emerald City) and comic-book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, both of whom will serve as executive producers. David Janollari (Six Feet Under) joins them as another EP on the project.

Meanwhile, Harris already has another series in the works at NBC: Midnight, Texas, a supernatural drama based on her book series, is slated to debut sometime this season, though no premiere date has been set.

Here’s the full Redliners logline: