Nathan Fillion Cops Brooklyn Nine-Nine Role, Playing a Fictional TV Detective

Nathan Fillion is getting meta with his next TV gig.

The Castle vet will guest-star on Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Mark Devereaux, the star of a Law & Order-type series titled Serve & Protect, EW.com reports.

RELATEDNathan Fillion on Castle‘s Polarizing Series Finale: ‘It Wasn’t the Beautiful Send-Off’ You’d Hope For

Mark thinks playing a detective on TV makes him qualified to help Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) investigate a crime that occurred on the set of his crime drama.

Since Castle‘s end last year, Fillion has done guest spots on Modern Family — he reappears on the ABC comedy this Wednesday — and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He also stars in the web-based Con Man, created by Alan Tudyk.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine resumes its fourth season Tuesday, April 11, at 8/7c on Fox; Fillion’s episode will air this spring.