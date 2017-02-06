The Vampire Diaries Kai Returns
Vampire Diaries First Look: Kai Returns — Will He Undo Elena's Sleeping Curse?

Another familiar face is returning to The Vampire Diaries in its final season — only this one’s not quite as friendly as the others.

The CW on Monday released a batch of photos from the Feb. 17 episode (8/7c), featuring none other than Chris Wood‘s Season 6 villain Kai Parker.

With Nina Dobrev officially returning for the March 10 series finale, I know what you’re all wondering: Will Kai undo the sleeping spell he put on Elena? Sadly, your guess is as Wood good as mine.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, “Damon and Alaric come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade.” (An “old enemy,” huh? Sounds like an appropriate description of Kai to me!)

As previously revealed (mostly via social media), Wood joins fellow comeback kids David Anders, Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino and Steven R. McQueen.

5 Comments
  1. ninergrl6 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:36 PM

    I love Kai! Best TVD baddie EVER

  2. Tina says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:36 PM

    Waiting for Joseph Morgan return confirmation is like waiting for rain in a drought! Come on Julie we know he was there just throw us a bone!

  3. Lola says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:38 PM

    Frankly I could kiss Kai. Best thing anyone ever did was put Mary Sue to bed indefinitely.

  4. Hollie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:57 PM

    Wow- Chris Wood is busy!

