Vampire Diaries First Look: Kai Returns — Will He Undo Elena's Sleeping Curse?

Another familiar face is returning to The Vampire Diaries in its final season — only this one’s not quite as friendly as the others.

RELATEDThe Vampire Diaries‘ Latest Death: Find Out When You’ll See [Spoiler] Again

The CW on Monday released a batch of photos from the Feb. 17 episode (8/7c), featuring none other than Chris Wood‘s Season 6 villain Kai Parker.

With Nina Dobrev officially returning for the March 10 series finale, I know what you’re all wondering: Will Kai undo the sleeping spell he put on Elena? Sadly, your guess is as Wood good as mine.

PHOTOSVampire Diaries Series Finale First Looks: Nina Dobrev’s Return and More

According to the episode’s official synopsis, “Damon and Alaric come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade.” (An “old enemy,” huh? Sounds like an appropriate description of Kai to me!)

As previously revealed (mostly via social media), Wood joins fellow comeback kids David Anders, Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino and Steven R. McQueen.

Browse our gallery of Kai’s return — click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes for the remaining episodes blow.