Supergirl Recap: Mars Attacks (Again)

Following last week’s awkward confession, tensions were running understandably high between Kara and Mon-El atop Monday’s Supergirl — but that didn’t stop the “intergalactic bartender” from having her signature non-cocktail ready to go before she even sat down.
In fact, he’s apparently adopted it as his own go-to beverage, which must have made part two of Kara’s rejection even more painful: “It was great that you were honest,” she explained. But here’s the thing: You were right. I’m not so sure we’re a good match.”
Too bad Kara wasn’t fooling anyone when she used her busy work schedule as an excuse not to go all in with Mon-El, including Alex. (Speaking of the other Danvers girl, could her and Maggie’s shared love of the band Barenaked Ladies be any more on-the-nose? Not that I’m complaining. “One Week” is a jam.)
Of course, all of the above relationship drama paled (teehee) in comparison to what M’gann went through this week. Like the weirdest Lifetime movie imaginable, her evil, presumed-dead husband Armek arrived on the scene with intentions of turning her over to Martian authorities as punishment for her treasonous acts.
And M’gann’s problem became everyone’s problem when Armek, cleverly disguised as unassuming tech wiz Winn Schott, wreaked havoc at the D.E.O. Silver lining: The group uniting against him gave everybody a chance to work through their issues. Kara was able to vent to Alex — albeit a White Martian disguised as Alex — about her lingering fear of abandonment, and J’onn pretty much confessed his undying love for M’gann. (Let’s hope J’onn’s phone carrier offers cheap long-distance calls!)
And then came one last bummer: Just when Kara decided she was potentially ready to test the waters with Mon-El… she spotted him on a date with someone else! Blerg!
Your thoughts on this week’s surprisingly romantic episode? Drop ’em in a comment below.
I don’t understand what the writers are using to justify these feelings kara have for mon-el. Outside a few romantic speeches and meet cute situations this entire thing feels out of left field
Not to me. I saw them together their first episode. They have far more in common than James. Whose character the writers have destroyed this year.
I want M’Gaan to return. And Brian and Joe.
Everyone saw them together the first episode becasue we know how the CW works but they haven’t built anything in the story that gives me a reason to care about Kara and Mon-el as a romantic pairing. Which is why this feels like the writers telling us they want this more than showing us why we should want this.
It does. And also one-sided to just Mon-El being interested in her.
I had a real problem with the heart felt talks occurring when there was minutes to a reactor overload and they were looking for a deadly alien, really two. There is such a thing as time and place.
I never was a fan of the Kara/MonEl pairing because its boring in general. The human /kryptonian pairing is more fulfilling.
I mean we’ve essentially had 3 major love interests for her in a season and a half. Winn was seemingly buried (but I don’t think completely dealt with). James was built up in Season 1 and dismissed almost immediately. And now this guy who, if he truly has feelings for her, would move on so quickly.
Thank god not much mon el in this ep. It was great. Loved the danver sisters. They are fantastic. Next week’s show looks great with Lena
Very good episode. But so sad! For John, for M’Gaan and for Kara and Mon-el
The best part? No James. I liked him las year but now just want him gone.
Winn without James was great. I could have done without the Mon-El scenes. He just very meh. Kara can do so much better than him, imo.
Anyways, looking forward to the return of the Luthors next episode.
All the scenes with J’onn and M’gann were so good and heartbreaking. Felt so sad for Kara as well! Great scene with her and Alex at the end! It was weird seeing Mon-El sad as well! He’s always funny and brings life to the episode. Really looking forward to finding out more about him and his secret.
I love all the characters but honestly Kara has the best chemistry with Lena. Though I am fine with her and Mon-El and Jimmy and Winn too. Sad about M’gann leaving, hope she comes back!
I’m here for more Mon El and Kara…they need to happen
Agree. They have a lot in common. IMO
And I want Wynn to be happy with someone as well
I was starting to think I was the only one! I think part of it is that the actors have lovely chemistry, but there’s something sweet and slightly star-crossed about them, and they bring out interesting sides to each other.