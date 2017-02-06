Jack Coleman Joins Reba McEntire's Soapy Marc Cherry Pilot at ABC

Jack Coleman is going from HRG to fricassee.

The Heroes alum has signed on to play Reba McEntire’s ex-husband in Marc Cherry’s soapy, Southern new ABC pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

Coleman’s character, Deke Adair, is the good-looking ex of McEntire’s Ruby Adair, and he’s now married to Ruby’s former best friend, Randa (played by What About Brian‘s Amanda Detmer). Per the character description, Deke is a good guy who’s still pretty angry about how his marriage to Ruby ended.

Meanwhile, the Desperate Housewives creator’s untitled potential series is centered on Ruby’s job as sheriff of the town of Oxblood, Ky., and how her worldview is altered when an FBI agent of Middle Eastern heritage arrives to help her investigate a terrible crime.

Coleman’s copious other TV gigs include Heroes Reborn, Castle, Scandal, The Office, The Vampire Diaries and Dynasty.