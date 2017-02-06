Kathleen Rose Perkins Good Girls
Shutterstock

Episodes' Kathleen Rose Perkins Joins NBC Drama Pilot Good Girls

By /

Kathleen Rose Perkins is officially one of the Good Girls.

The Episodes actress is set to star in the NBC drama pilot, which hails from onetime Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal EP Jenna Bans.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The potential series follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, and risk everything to take their power back. Perkins, whose recent credits include recurring roles on Code Black, Colony and Fresh Off the Boat, will play one of the three leads (casting continues for her two co-stars).

The Good Girls ensemble also includes Mike & Molly alum Reno Wilson and Conviction‘s Manny Montana, both in supporting roles.

7 Comments
  1. tallsy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    She deserved Emmy consideration for Episodes so I’m happy for her.

    Reply
  2. Ray says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    Great actress. I hope Christine Woods is also in the running for a lead on this show.

    Reply
  3. George says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:25 AM

    Where’s the final season?

    Reply
  4. Gern Blanston says:
    February 6, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    Well, now I know that she is going to be offed on Colony.

    Reply
  5. HAP says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I totally love KRP.

    Reply
