Episodes' Kathleen Rose Perkins Joins NBC Drama Pilot Good Girls

Kathleen Rose Perkins is officially one of the Good Girls.

The Episodes actress is set to star in the NBC drama pilot, which hails from onetime Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal EP Jenna Bans.

The potential series follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, and risk everything to take their power back. Perkins, whose recent credits include recurring roles on Code Black, Colony and Fresh Off the Boat, will play one of the three leads (casting continues for her two co-stars).

The Good Girls ensemble also includes Mike & Molly alum Reno Wilson and Conviction‘s Manny Montana, both in supporting roles.