Celebrity Apprentice Recap: Who's Headed to the Season Finale?

And then there were two.

As expected, Monday’s episode of The New Celebrity Apprentice trimmed the remaining number of finalists down from four — though we never could have predicted how the second-to-last firing of the season would go down.

TVLine’s sneak peek of this week’s episode strongly hinted that Team Prima (Boy George and Brooke Burke-Charvet) was doomed to fail, so imagine our surprise when Arete (Laila Ali and Matt Iseman) came up short, resulting in project manager Laila’s termination.

That’s when Arnold Schwarzenegger, that crafty little minx, threw everyone a curveball. He called Brooke, Matt and Boy George back to the boardroom and asked them each to decide who deserved the next boot. As it turns out, that boot went to Brooke — and it was not received well.

For the season’s final task — designing an ad campaign, throwing a party and putting together a variety show for the Carnival corporation — Teams Matt and Boy George got a little help: Carrie Keagen, Kyle Richards and Carnie Wilson returned to assist Matt, while Laila, Carson Kressley, Porsha Williams came back to give Boy George a hand.

But which celebrity will emerge victorious after next week’s big finale? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your reasoning.