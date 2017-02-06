O'Reilly Krelin Killer Apology
Bill O'Reilly's 'Killer' Putin Comment: The Kremlin Wants Apology

The Kremlin and President Donald Trump have something in common, in that neither will let Bill O’Reilly’s characterization of Russian president Vladimir Putin as a “killer” go without comment.

During a Monday morning conference call with reporters, the Kremlin invited the Fox News personality to apologize for calling Putin a “killer” — to which Trump argued that the USA itself has “got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country’s so innocent?”

“We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company.”

The “killer” exchange occurred during O’Reilly’s sitdown with the president, which aired as part of Fox’s pre-game Super Bowl coverage and was excerpted and released to the media on Saturday (seen below). TVLine readers gave O’Reilly’s work during the Q&A an average grade of “C-.”

Neither Fox News nor O’Reilly have yet to respond to the Kremlin’s complaint.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

16 Comments
  1. John says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    But it’s the truth, don’t apologize bill.

    Reply
  2. d says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    Leave it to Russians. They can call Putler all they want but it’s because he’s their president.
    So yeah I think Bill O should apologize. What he did wasn’t true politics ans it was very embarrassing.

    Reply
  3. Cas says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    Only Trump would defend someone by throwing his own country under the bus.

    Reply
  4. Lake Vostok says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    I never liked Bill O’Reilly and thought his show was a lot of BS…but I agree with the other posters here; don’t apologize. We still (sort of) have freedom of speech and O’Reilly merely voiced what so many in the rest of the world are afraid to say to that nut job in Russia. Don’t do it, O’Reilly. You’re spot on.

    Reply
  5. Angela says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…*Shrugs*. Don’t want to be called a murderer, maybe don’t go around, y’know, killing people.

    Reply
  6. Joey says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:15 AM

    Gotta say, I won’t be too pleased if he apologizes for this, since, you know, he never apologized for calling George Tiller a killer.

    Reply
  7. Ange says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:30 AM

    Yet no one is discusding how Trump said we, meaning America, is no different than Russia. How does he have supporters.

    Reply
  8. Jj says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    Great. Now I’m in a situation where I want to defend Bill Falafel Freaking O’Reilly. What is this world coming to? Lol.

    Reply
  9. Yoko says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    All 3 of them are an embarassment to the whole world.

    Reply
  10. will drake says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    How is Putin different from Trump when Trump keeps demanding apologies from the media for reporting negative stories about him?

    Reply
  11. Alex says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    Putin is a terrible person, he is a killer, and he is not good for his country neither for the world, but to call him so on a national TV was a bad idea. It’s just unprofessional and scandalous, O’Reilly is not the UN-Tribunal. And by the way, if we are for diversity and everything why not finally abandon the binary cold war rhetoric of “bad” East and “good” West? I’m in no way like Trump, but he was right just to say it’s not all black and white.

    Reply
