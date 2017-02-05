Top Gear's Matt LeBlanc Goes on High-Speed Chase in Season 24 Trailer

Matt LeBlanc has a need for speed in the just-released trailer for Top Gear Season 24.

The Friends alum, joined by fellow returning hosts Chris Harris and Rory Reid, sits uncomfortably in an office as an employee of the BBC Insurance Department inquires about prior convictions, issues adhering to the speed limit and their desire to partake in competitive driving. During questioning, a series of cutaways show LeBlanc struggling to evade the po-po in an Aston Martin DB11, and later rescuing a group of naked hitchhikers in a Avtoros Shaman. Footage also reveals Harris cruising in a Ferrari FXX-K.

LeBlanc is keeping busy these days. In addition to a new season of Top Gear (premiere date TBA), he currently stars in the CBS comedy Man With a Plan. The fifth and final season of Showtime’s Episodes is also on tap for later this year.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you’re looking forward to new episodes of Top Gear.