Best TV Quotes
Quotes of the Week: Bones, Gotham, Late Show, Superstore and More

Whether you’re rooting for the Falcons, Patriots or Lady Gaga during Super Bowl LI, we can all agree on one thing: It was an excellent week for TV dialogue.

In our latest Quotes of the Week, we’ve got Saturday Night Live‘s dig at La La Land, a questionable medical procedure on Lucifer, a couple of potty mouths on Real Housewives and Teachers‘ endless love for Beyoncé. 

Also featured in today’s roundup: political commentary from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah, plus double doses of Superstore, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Bachelor.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

3 Comments
  1. kmw says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    BONES had better quotes in their 3rd episode. That one you shared was good but not as good as the 3rd episode ones

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Can’t stop thinking about Rufus’ one liners on Timeless.

    Reply
