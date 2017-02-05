Quotes of the Week: Bones, Gotham, Late Show, Superstore and More

Whether you’re rooting for the Falcons, Patriots or Lady Gaga during Super Bowl LI, we can all agree on one thing: It was an excellent week for TV dialogue.

RELATEDTVLine’s Performer of the Week: Gotham‘s Cameron Monaghan

In our latest Quotes of the Week, we’ve got Saturday Night Live‘s dig at La La Land, a questionable medical procedure on Lucifer, a couple of potty mouths on Real Housewives and Teachers‘ endless love for Beyoncé.

Also featured in today’s roundup: political commentary from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah, plus double doses of Superstore, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Bachelor.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!