Super Bowl LI: Patriots Come Back to Beat Falcons in Historic OT Game

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame an early, 25-point deficit to come back and beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime Super Bowl contest ever, by a score of 34-28.

With the AFC champs down 28-20 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, Brady led a 91-yard touchdown drive, capped by a successful two-point conversion that forced the game into OT.

After winning the coin toss, the Pats launched a game-winning 75-yard campaign, finished off by a two-yard touchdown run by running back James White. Watch it below:

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for a fourth time, and is now the winningest QB in Super Bowl history (with five championships). Watch his speech below:

Last year’s Super Bowl, in which the Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10, delivered to CBS a total audience of 111.9 million. Do you think this OT shocker will top that?