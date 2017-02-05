SNL Highlights: Kristen Stewart's Sexy Totino's Ad, Trump Cold Open and More

Kristen Stewart’s accidental F-bomb turned out to be anything but a bad omen for the first-time Saturday Night Live host.

The Twilight alum managed to hold her own in an episode that also featured Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in his first appearance since the inauguration (as seen below), and the unforgettable introduction of Melissa McCarthy as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Sure, we’ll all be talking about McCarthy’s cameo for weeks — possibly months (or years!), but the installment was a veritable embarrassment of comedy riches.

Herewith are a few additional gems:

DONALD TRUMP COLD OPEN

Having not portrayed Trump in nearly a month, Baldwin and the Powers That Be certainly had plenty of material to choose from. Ultimately, though, the show mocked POTUS for his recent string of phone calls to foreign leaders, including Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, who he attempted to trick into paying for the wall by asking for a credit card number in exchange for a free cruise.

WELCOME TO THE UNITED STATES

What began as an instructional video about “what is expected, and what is required to pass through U.S. Customs” turned into a terrific satire on Trump’s Muslim ban, with portions “recently edited” to show how it wouldn’t be quite so easy for people from “Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and maybe Australia” to enter the United States. “Effective immediately, all visitors will be subject to extreme vetting procedures, including a highly detailed questionnaire,” Beck Bennett informed viewers, portraying an employee of the Department of Homeland Security. “You’ll also need fingerprints, blood sample, urine sample, stool sample… and you will be required to eat a hot dog in front of us.”

TOTINO’S PIZZA ROLLS

Vanessa Bayer and Stewart were particularly great in this latest Totino’s ad, which finds Bayer’s nameless character falling for the seductive Sabine (Stewart), who somehow made her forget all about feeding her “hungry guys.” And while the men were distracted by the game, Bayer’s character tenderly embraced Sabine, sketched her eating one of those scrumptious pizza rolls, and made out with her on a counter, all while suddenly speaking French. It was extremely bizarre — and oh so perfect.

FAMILY FEUD: SUPER BOWL EDITION

After Kenan Thompson’s Steve Harvey touted his Trump tie (“Ties so long they put a little tickle in your pickle!”), the sketch — as always — introduced a number of amusing impressions, including Stewart’s Gisele Bündchen, Alex Moffat’s Casey Affleck, Melissa Villaseñor’s Lady Gaga and the return of Kate McKinnon’s Justin Bieber. (Leslie Jones’ Samuel L. Jackson, on the other hand, could use a little work.)

What were your favorite sketches of the night? And what missed the mark? Grade the episode via our poll, then hit the comments and make your picks.