Puppy Bowl 2017
Courtesy of Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl 2017 Photos: Meet the Adorable, Adoptable Starting Lineup

By /

Hours before the Falcons sink their talons into the Patriots at Super Bowl LI, another type of ferocious beast will be leaving its mark on the field.

VIDEOSSuper Bowl Commercials: 10 Ads You Need to Watch Before the Big Game

Puppy Bowl 2017 Photos
Puppy Bowl 2017 Launch Gallery

Puppy Bowl XIII is set to kick off at 3/2c on Animal Planet, once again pitting longtime rivals Team Ruff and Team Fluff against one another for bragging rights — and, hopefully, a few adoptions along the way.

But you don’t have to wait for the game to get up close and personal with this year’s starting lineup; all of the players (including my personal favorite, a Pug/Shih Tzu mix named Wilma!) can be seen in our Puppy Bowl gallery.

VIDEOSMr. Clean’s ‘Sexy’ Super Bowl Ad Will Have You Feeling Some Type of Way

This year’s halftime performer is none other than controversial songstress Kitty Gaga, who’s taking the field with The Rock Cats for what I imagine will be an unforgettable — and likely provocative — performance. Here’s an early taste of the musical action:

Browse our gallery of Puppy Bowl players — you can also click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your personal MVP (most valuable puppy) pick below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. N says:
    February 5, 2017 at 12:03 PM

    I love the cats

    Reply
ad
 