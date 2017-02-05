Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl: Watch Video and Grade It

Luke Bryan took a break from huntin’ and fishin’ and lovin’ every day to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl. But did the country singer’s performance earn him a place among national anthem greats?

In the week leading up to the game, the multiple CMT Award-winner told Rolling Stone he’d studied up on other artists’ successful performances — like the ones by Whitney Houston (1991), Jennifer Hudson (2009) and Lady Gaga (2016) — in preparation for his moment in the annual sporting event’s gigantic spotlight.

Bryan performed the anthem a capella, hitting all those tough notes with what looked and sounded like ease, earning loud cheers from the crowd and winding it all up with a little descant at the end. In our opinion? Top-notch. But of course, we want to hear what you thought of the “Crash My Party” crooner’s big moment.

Watch the video of Bryan’s performance below (or click here to watch on YouTube), then grade it via the poll belowand hit the comments to back up your pick!