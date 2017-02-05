Luke Bryan National Anthem Super Bowl Video
Courtesy of Fox

Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl: Watch Video and Grade It

By /

Luke Bryan took a break from huntin’ and fishin’ and lovin’ every day to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Super Bowl. But did the country singer’s performance earn him a place among national anthem greats?

In the week leading up to the game, the multiple CMT Award-winner told Rolling Stone he’d studied up on other artists’ successful performances — like the ones by Whitney Houston (1991), Jennifer Hudson (2009)  and Lady Gaga (2016) — in preparation for his moment in the annual sporting event’s gigantic spotlight.

RELATEDHamilton Trio Rocks Super Bowl LI With ‘Sisterhood’: Watch and Weigh In

Bryan performed the anthem a capella, hitting all those tough notes with what looked and sounded like ease, earning loud cheers from the crowd and winding it all up with a little descant at the end. In our opinion? Top-notch. But of course, we want to hear what you thought of the “Crash My Party” crooner’s big moment.

RELATEDDonald Trump’s Super Bowl Interview: Was Bill O’Reilly Fair and Balanced?

Watch the video of Bryan’s performance below (or click here to watch on YouTube), then grade it via the poll belowand hit the comments to back up your pick!

 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. CourtTV says:
    February 5, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    Sounded ok, but very slow.

    Reply
  2. ninergrl6 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 3:44 PM

    Good job but those Hamilton ladies are a tough act to follow. They were A+ and he paled by comparison.

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth Reddekopp says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:06 PM

    He did our country proud from his heart as always. Thank Luke

    Reply
  4. Michael Lee Kirk says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:08 PM

    I absolutely loved it. which brings me to my biggest complaint about the super bowl.
    i like gaga but i think it is LLLLOOOONNNNGGGG past due for a country act to half time

    Reply
    • Haz says:
      February 5, 2017 at 4:18 PM

      They should have had Garth Brooks or George Strait especially since it was in Texas. I’m very worried for Gaga if she attempts to go all political. Home girl better hook ’em to Bush and get the hell out of town. The Dixie Chicks career never recovered.

      Reply
  5. Kim says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:11 PM

    He was ok, doesn’t really have the range for the song.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 