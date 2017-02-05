Hamilton Cast America The Beautiful
Hamilton Cast Rocks Super Bowl With 'Sisterhood': Watch and Weigh In

Last year, the Super Bowl gave us Beyoncé. This year, it gave us Broadway’s version of Destiny’s Child.

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo — the actresses who originated the roles of Angelica, Eliza and Peggy Schuyler in the hit musical Hamilton — were reunited Sunday in Houston during Fox’s live Super Bowl pregame show for a glorious performance of “America the Beautiful.”

With tight harmonies and soaring vocals, Hamilton’s holy trinity served up a solid tribute to the US of A — not that we expected anything less. With these Broadway stars at the mic, this performance was a guaranteed slam dunk from the start. (That’s a football term, right?)

What was a surprise, however, was the ladies’ addition of “sisterhood” to the lyrics. (No complaints here!)

Watch the performance below — or click here to watch on YouTube — then grade it and drop a comment with more of your thoughts.

6 Comments
  1. mat cottin says:
    February 5, 2017 at 3:33 PM

    noone gunna bring up how they added in “sisterhood” ?? since its for equality I bet you its off limits, pathetic, no one respects traditions anymore , shouldn’t have added sisterhood!!

    Reply
  2. CourtTV says:
    February 5, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Loved that sisterhood was added!!

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth says:
    February 5, 2017 at 3:46 PM

    The entire pregame, from the spoken commentary before the “Ragged Old Flag” piece (and then the piece itself) to these wonderful ladies speaking for all who the stars and stripes were intended to represent, was a magical ride. I was already having a good day as an Atlanta-based (and married), New England-raised sports fan, but this is spectacular.

    Reply
