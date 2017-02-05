Hamilton Cast Rocks Super Bowl With 'Sisterhood': Watch and Weigh In

Last year, the Super Bowl gave us Beyoncé. This year, it gave us Broadway’s version of Destiny’s Child.

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo — the actresses who originated the roles of Angelica, Eliza and Peggy Schuyler in the hit musical Hamilton — were reunited Sunday in Houston during Fox’s live Super Bowl pregame show for a glorious performance of “America the Beautiful.”

With tight harmonies and soaring vocals, Hamilton’s holy trinity served up a solid tribute to the US of A — not that we expected anything less. With these Broadway stars at the mic, this performance was a guaranteed slam dunk from the start. (That’s a football term, right?)

What was a surprise, however, was the ladies’ addition of “sisterhood” to the lyrics. (No complaints here!)

Watch the performance below — or click here to watch on YouTube — then grade it and drop a comment with more of your thoughts.