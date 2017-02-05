donald-trump-bill-oreilly-super-bowl-interview
Donald Trump's Super Bowl Interview: Was Bill O'Reilly Fair and Balanced?

Billy O’Reilly recently called his pre-Super Bowl sit-down with President Donald Trump “the most important interview of my life.” Well, with the much-hyped Q&A now one for the history books, would you say the right-leaning Fox News personality rose to the occasion?

During the pair’s civil 10-minute face-off, O’Reilly grilled the media-bashing POTUS on a number of hot topics. Herewith are some highlights:

* O’Reilly pointed out that the refugee ban rollout was a bit of a mess, but Trump was having none of it, insisting, “It was very smooth.”

* Trump did not deny reports that he threatened to invade Mexico to deal with the country’s drug cartel problem during his call with president Enrique Peña Nieto. “He’s got a problem, and it’s a real problem for us,” he said. “Those cartels are operating in our country and they’re poisoning the youth of our country. They have problems controlling certain aspects of their country.”

* Asked if taxpayers will see some relief from Uncle Sam this year, Trump hedged, “I think so.”

* Trump’s promised Obamacare replacement? It might not be ready until “next year.”

* On whether it’s hit him yet that he’s President. “The other day I walked into the main entrance of the White House and I said to myself, ‘This is amazing,'” he marveled, before adding, “But you have to get over it because there’s so much work to be done.”

* He’s rooting for the Patriots. “Tom Brady is my friend,” he conceded. “You have to stick up for your friends, right?” (Trump added that he thinks Trump will prevail over the Falcons “by eight points.”)

6 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    February 5, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    Bill O’Reilly didn’t press the president on anything. For the most part he asked his question and then just moved on. He could have easily mentioned that if talking registration logs, his daughter and many of his people are registered in multiple states

  2. Yoko says:
    February 5, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    Can’t rate this interview….I refuse to watch that cheeto be interviewed at any time unless it’s at impeachment hearings.

  3. Michael Lee Kirk says:
    February 5, 2017 at 1:38 PM

    i honestly can’t fathom why this is a thing
    not only do i seriously doubt that anyone has ever said that the super bowl need more politics
    but secondly, i also seriously doubt there there has ever been any real new to come out of these. in fact you can’t even all them softballs. In fact calling them cotton balls is an overstatement.

  4. Bruce Paine says:
    February 5, 2017 at 1:44 PM

    Trump continues to mislead people by talking about the money given to Iran as part of the reduction of sanctions as if it was US money, and came from US taxpayers. This is not true, it was Iranian money that was frozen in foreign banks for years and years that was returned to them as part of the negotiations. Trump lies about this, and O’Reilly (and countless other reporters) simply ignore it instead of calling him on his insinuations.

