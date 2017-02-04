Ratings: Sleepy Hollow Dips, Five-0 Rises, Emerald City Stabilizes

Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 1.85 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts week-to-week to hit and tie series lows.

Opening Fox’s night, Rosewood (2.6 mil/0.6) dipped to its smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.

Over on NBC, Grimm (4.1 mil/0.8) continued to hold rock steady. Emerald City (2.5 mil/0.6) dropped a few eyeballs yet halted its demo decline.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) rose a tenth, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (600K/0.2) was flat with its finale.

ABC’s Shark Tank (5.7 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth yet led the night in the demo. Last Man Standing (6.6 mil/1.2) was steady, while Dr. Ken (4.8 mil/0.9) ticked down.

CBS’ MacGyver (7.5 mil/1.0) returned down a tenth, Hawaii Five-0 (9.7 mil/1.1) rose 15 percent and a tenth and Blue Bloods (10.1 mil/1.2) was steady in the demo while drawing the night’s biggest audience.

