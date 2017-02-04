Ratings: Sleepy Hollow Dips, Five-0 Rises, Emerald City Stabilizes

Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 1.85 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts week-to-week to hit and tie series lows.
Opening Fox’s night, Rosewood (2.6 mil/0.6) dipped to its smallest audience ever while flat in the demo.
Over on NBC, Grimm (4.1 mil/0.8) continued to hold rock steady. Emerald City (2.5 mil/0.6) dropped a few eyeballs yet halted its demo decline.
The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) rose a tenth, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (600K/0.2) was flat with its finale.
ABC’s Shark Tank (5.7 mil/1.3) dipped a tenth yet led the night in the demo. Last Man Standing (6.6 mil/1.2) was steady, while Dr. Ken (4.8 mil/0.9) ticked down.
CBS’ MacGyver (7.5 mil/1.0) returned down a tenth, Hawaii Five-0 (9.7 mil/1.1) rose 15 percent and a tenth and Blue Bloods (10.1 mil/1.2) was steady in the demo while drawing the night’s biggest audience.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
But…but….but…Tom is a star and his hands….and his hair….and his accent…..and his hands again……
LMAO! Somebody is working overtime to make it appear that the show is better than ever, but the ratings don’t lie.
Hahaha. Your sarcasm is noted. Don’t get me wrong, I love Tom–and all those things about Tom–but he wasn’t the one who singlehandedly made the show, which is what TPTB seemed to believe. It was the great chemistry he had with Nicole. They should’ve known letting her go was gonna be the demise of the show. Yeah yeah, blah blah, Nicole chose to go. But maybe had those running the series actually shown her respect and appreciated her significant contribution to the show (e.g., understanding that she was fully a co-LEAD, and not shoving her to the side as a supporting character to make way for Crane family drama hour), then perhaps she’d still be there…
More bad news for Sleepy Hollow as the series’ fate could be in jeopardy.