L.A. Law Reboot Delayed

Those eagerly anticipating the return of L.A. Law will have to get their legal drama fix elsewhere — at least for the foreseeable future.
A reboot of the acclaimed 1980s procedural has been delayed, our sister site Deadline reports. The script, which was pitched to broadcast networks, will now be redeveloped to potentially appeal to a cable or streaming network.
Co-creator Steven Bochco revealed that an L.A. Law revival was in the works during an Aug. 1 interview on The Rich Eisen Show. At the time, the prolific producer said that original series scribe Bill Finkelstein approached him about a potential reboot, which immediately drew interest from Fox. He also hinted that legacy cast members — such as Blair Underwood and Jimmy Smits — could appear in the updated version, serving as bosses to a new crop of fresh-faced lawyers.
The original L.A. Law ran on NBC, amassing 15 Emmy awards — including four for Outstanding Drama Series — during its eight-season run.
I missed the news that a reboot was in the works, but now that I know it is a possibility, I hope they get it together and find a home for it as soon as possible. One of my all time favorite shows!
I loved the original so much! I wish the would add it to Netflix or some other portal to binge and relive it again. I would prefer that to a reboot. That said, I would probably still watch the reboot!
Hey, maybe this means that networks are finally starting to understand that they don’t need to reboot EVERYTHING. Nah, probably not.