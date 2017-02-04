L.A. Law Reboot Delayed

Those eagerly anticipating the return of L.A. Law will have to get their legal drama fix elsewhere — at least for the foreseeable future.

A reboot of the acclaimed 1980s procedural has been delayed, our sister site Deadline reports. The script, which was pitched to broadcast networks, will now be redeveloped to potentially appeal to a cable or streaming network.

Co-creator Steven Bochco revealed that an L.A. Law revival was in the works during an Aug. 1 interview on The Rich Eisen Show. At the time, the prolific producer said that original series scribe Bill Finkelstein approached him about a potential reboot, which immediately drew interest from Fox. He also hinted that legacy cast members — such as Blair Underwood and Jimmy Smits — could appear in the updated version, serving as bosses to a new crop of fresh-faced lawyers.

The original L.A. Law ran on NBC, amassing 15 Emmy awards — including four for Outstanding Drama Series — during its eight-season run.

