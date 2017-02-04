la-law-cast
Courtesy of NBC

L.A. Law Reboot Delayed

By

Those eagerly anticipating the return of L.A. Law will have to get their legal drama fix elsewhere — at least for the foreseeable future.

A reboot of the acclaimed 1980s procedural has been delayed, our sister site Deadline reports. The script, which was pitched to broadcast networks, will now be redeveloped to potentially appeal to a cable or streaming network.

Co-creator Steven Bochco revealed that an L.A. Law revival was in the works during an Aug. 1 interview on The Rich Eisen Show. At the time, the prolific producer said that original series scribe Bill Finkelstein approached him about a potential reboot, which immediately drew interest from Fox. He also hinted that legacy cast members — such as Blair Underwood and Jimmy Smits — could appear in the updated version, serving as bosses to a new crop of fresh-faced lawyers.

The original L.A. Law ran on NBC, amassing 15 Emmy awards — including four for Outstanding Drama Series — during its eight-season run.

Are you bummed you might have to wait a while longer to see L.A. Law reconvene? Drop a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

3 Comments
  1. bobbi6484 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:38 AM

    I missed the news that a reboot was in the works, but now that I know it is a possibility, I hope they get it together and find a home for it as soon as possible. One of my all time favorite shows!

    Reply
  2. Paul Ketz says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:22 AM

    I loved the original so much! I wish the would add it to Netflix or some other portal to binge and relive it again. I would prefer that to a reboot. That said, I would probably still watch the reboot!

    Reply
  3. Will Miller says:
    February 4, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    Hey, maybe this means that networks are finally starting to understand that they don’t need to reboot EVERYTHING. Nah, probably not.

    Reply
