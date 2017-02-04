Best Lois Lane
Lois Lane Through the Years: Who's Your Favorite 'Super' Reporter?

By /

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Glenn Quagmire’s dream: eight Loises.

Frankly, Team TVLine has had Lois Lane on the brain all week, ever since it was announced that Teri Hatcher — who played the title role on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997 — will be joining The CW’s Supergirl for a multi-episode arc later this season.

And executive producer Andrew Kreisberg’s statement, in which he declared Hatcher his “all-time favorite Lois Lane,” really got us thinking: Who’s our favorite?

There’s no shortage of options, from the first women to portray Lois on TV — Phyllis Coates (Season 1) and Noel Neill (Seasons 2–6) on the syndicated Adventures of Superman — to Amy Adams, the most recent actress to assume the role on the big screen. (That’s right, TVLine readers, we’re recognizing the existence of movies. But don’t expect us to make a habit of it, OK?)

Browse our gallery of Lois Lanes through the years — you can click here for direct access — then vote for your all-time favorite below.

21 Comments
  1. Manuela says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:32 PM

    It’ll always be Teri Hatcher.

    Reply
  2. Imzadi says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:32 PM

    I had a girl crush on Teri Hatcher’s Lois Lane. I really wanted to be like her and date Dean Cain’s Clark Kent. Later I learned to love Erica Durances version. Both Lois Lane had some serious spunk but were also very vulnerable and I missed that in the the screen versions from the last movies. Kate Bosworth was really forgettable. I like Amy Adams, but her Lois Lane could have been anybody. I didn’t see anything I loved about Lois Lane portrayed by Teri Hatcher or Erica Durance.

    Reply
  3. TV Fanatic says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    Eric Durance will always be Lois Lane to me!

    Reply
  4. K says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:47 PM

    Erica followed by Teri. Loved both performances.

    Reply
  5. Pedro says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:50 PM

    Terri is a close second, but Erica Durance owned it on so many levels.

    Reply
    • Jim says:
      February 4, 2017 at 3:55 PM

      I second that. Teri was great, but Erica took it to a new level. Both were smoking hot & vulnerable, but for me, Erica was way more believable as also being a badass.

      Reply
  6. Me says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:53 PM

    Terri Hatcher all the way! She was the perfect Lois Lane during the first two seasons of the show, before it started declining.

    Reply
    • Imzadi says:
      February 4, 2017 at 2:56 PM

      Don’t remind me, frog eating clones. I remember seeing the season two finale and what came after that. Strangley it went all downhill after Teri changed her hairstyle. I loved her season 2 hair.

      Reply
  7. Milena says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:56 PM

    #alwaysholdontosmallville

    Reply
  8. Roger Joseph Buchana says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    Amy Adams hands down, she got the most accomplished out of anyone in the movies. TV wise, toss-up between Teri and Erica.

    Reply
  9. Vannesa Szeto says:
    February 4, 2017 at 2:58 PM

    Erica Durante
    Teri Hatcher
    Amy Adam
    Margot Kidder

    Reply
  10. ChrisGa says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:01 PM

    Favorite–Erica Durance by a mile.
    Least Favorite–Kate Bosworth by a HUNDRED miles.

    Reply
  11. Shona says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    I grew up in the 80’s, so Margot Kidder was always Lois Lane to me. I HATED Erica Durance at first, but once she joined the cast full time she grew on me until she was just about my favorite part of Smallville. I’m curious though, I wonder how many people pick the first Lois Lane they really saw? I picked Erica because she’s my favorite, but I still picture Margot Kidder first when I hear Lois Lane.

    Reply
  12. Jared says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    Amy Adams and Kate Bosworth😂😂😂 I forgot they even played Lois Lane.

    Reply
  13. Wordsmith says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    I’m a child of the 90s, so Dana Delany will always be my Lois in the same way that Mark Hamill will always be my Joker. There are any other fine versions, but that’s the one that’ll stick for me.

    Reply
  14. peterwdawson says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:41 PM

    Dana Delany or Margot Kidder.

    Reply
  15. Asia says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:44 PM

    Terri Hatcher no contest.

    Reply
  16. n says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:51 PM

    Noel Neill always will be Lois Lane for me. She’s the physical template for the looks of all the other Loises, and she presented a strong, smart, vigorous female presence in a male-dominated show and era.

    Reply
  17. critic says:
    February 4, 2017 at 3:51 PM

    They made Margot Kidder smoke cigarettes throughout the first Superman movie, even though Lois in the comics never smoked. The second one was even worse in this regard, with blatant product placement for marlboro.

    Reply
