Lois Lane Through the Years: Who's Your Favorite 'Super' Reporter?

Frankly, Team TVLine has had Lois Lane on the brain all week, ever since it was announced that Teri Hatcher — who played the title role on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997 — will be joining The CW’s Supergirl for a multi-episode arc later this season.
And executive producer Andrew Kreisberg’s statement, in which he declared Hatcher his “all-time favorite Lois Lane,” really got us thinking: Who’s our favorite?
There’s no shortage of options, from the first women to portray Lois on TV — Phyllis Coates (Season 1) and Noel Neill (Seasons 2–6) on the syndicated Adventures of Superman — to Amy Adams, the most recent actress to assume the role on the big screen. (That’s right, TVLine readers, we’re recognizing the existence of movies. But don’t expect us to make a habit of it, OK?)
Browse our gallery of Lois Lanes through the years — you can click here for direct access — then vote for your all-time favorite below.
It’ll always be Teri Hatcher.
I had a girl crush on Teri Hatcher’s Lois Lane. I really wanted to be like her and date Dean Cain’s Clark Kent. Later I learned to love Erica Durances version. Both Lois Lane had some serious spunk but were also very vulnerable and I missed that in the the screen versions from the last movies. Kate Bosworth was really forgettable. I like Amy Adams, but her Lois Lane could have been anybody. I didn’t see anything I loved about Lois Lane portrayed by Teri Hatcher or Erica Durance.
Eric Durance will always be Lois Lane to me!
*Erica (Apparently autocorrect has something against that name on my computer, haha)
Erica followed by Teri. Loved both performances.
Terri is a close second, but Erica Durance owned it on so many levels.
I second that. Teri was great, but Erica took it to a new level. Both were smoking hot & vulnerable, but for me, Erica was way more believable as also being a badass.
Terri Hatcher all the way! She was the perfect Lois Lane during the first two seasons of the show, before it started declining.
Don’t remind me, frog eating clones. I remember seeing the season two finale and what came after that. Strangley it went all downhill after Teri changed her hairstyle. I loved her season 2 hair.
#alwaysholdontosmallville
Amy Adams hands down, she got the most accomplished out of anyone in the movies. TV wise, toss-up between Teri and Erica.
Erica Durante
Teri Hatcher
Amy Adam
Margot Kidder
Favorite–Erica Durance by a mile.
Least Favorite–Kate Bosworth by a HUNDRED miles.
I think that was the first time I felt bad for an actress in a movie
I grew up in the 80’s, so Margot Kidder was always Lois Lane to me. I HATED Erica Durance at first, but once she joined the cast full time she grew on me until she was just about my favorite part of Smallville. I’m curious though, I wonder how many people pick the first Lois Lane they really saw? I picked Erica because she’s my favorite, but I still picture Margot Kidder first when I hear Lois Lane.
Amy Adams and Kate Bosworth😂😂😂 I forgot they even played Lois Lane.
I’m a child of the 90s, so Dana Delany will always be my Lois in the same way that Mark Hamill will always be my Joker. There are any other fine versions, but that’s the one that’ll stick for me.
Dana Delany or Margot Kidder.
Terri Hatcher no contest.
Noel Neill always will be Lois Lane for me. She’s the physical template for the looks of all the other Loises, and she presented a strong, smart, vigorous female presence in a male-dominated show and era.
They made Margot Kidder smoke cigarettes throughout the first Superman movie, even though Lois in the comics never smoked. The second one was even worse in this regard, with blatant product placement for marlboro.