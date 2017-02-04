Lois Lane Through the Years: Who's Your Favorite 'Super' Reporter?

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Glenn Quagmire’s dream: eight Loises.

Frankly, Team TVLine has had Lois Lane on the brain all week, ever since it was announced that Teri Hatcher — who played the title role on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997 — will be joining The CW’s Supergirl for a multi-episode arc later this season.

And executive producer Andrew Kreisberg’s statement, in which he declared Hatcher his “all-time favorite Lois Lane,” really got us thinking: Who’s our favorite?

There’s no shortage of options, from the first women to portray Lois on TV — Phyllis Coates (Season 1) and Noel Neill (Seasons 2–6) on the syndicated Adventures of Superman — to Amy Adams, the most recent actress to assume the role on the big screen. (That’s right, TVLine readers, we’re recognizing the existence of movies. But don’t expect us to make a habit of it, OK?)

Browse our gallery of Lois Lanes through the years — you can click here for direct access — then vote for your all-time favorite below.