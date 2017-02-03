This Is Us: Kevin Knows the Key to His Ex's Heart, and It's Covered in Cheese

This Is Us lesson of the day: There is no interaction with your former spouse so awkward, it can’t be made better by something resembling lava fries.

After all, Sophie is about to obliterate Kevin’s hopes for a reunion when she’s stopped by a pile of the greasy treats in this exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c).

“I only came here today to tell you to go screw yourself,” says the ex-Manny’s ex-wife (played by The Walking Dead alum Alexandra Breckenridge). Funny how she doesn’t leave after the waitress arrives at the table, eh?

Elsewhere in the episode, per the official synopsis:

Toby throws a wrench in Kate’s weight loss journey. Randall struggles to accept his father’s deteriorating health. Miguel and Shelly break some devastating news to Jack and Rebecca, which makes them worry about their own relationship. Rebecca receives an amazing work opportunity. Kevin examines his romantic past.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch the former Mr. and Mrs. Pearson start to hash things out, then hit the comments: Would you like to see Sophie take Kevin back?