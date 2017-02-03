Vampire Diaries' Michael Malarkey: Will Enzo Really Take the Cure for Bonnie?

Enzo is making a list and checking it twice on Friday’s Vampire Diaries (The CW, 8/7c) as he hits the open road with his best girl by his side. (Oh, did I mention it’s a bucket list?)

“Bonnie still wants Enzo to take the cure, so she basically convinces him that he should take advantage of being immortal and do all of the things her wants to do before he dies,” Michael Malarkey explains to TVLine. “So they go on this little romantic bucket list trip.”

Malarkey’s favorite stop on that trip was — surprise, surprise — the Atlanta Speedway, where we’ll get to see Enzo in full-on daredevil mode.

But because nothing good ever happens on this show without a catch, Bonnie and Enzo are also using their little road trip to transport the Maxwell bell to a safe house, which may account for the “heavy s–t” that “goes down at one point near the end of the episode.”

Malarkey can’t say whether or not Enzo decides to take the cure, but he assures us that he was ready for either outcome going into the series finale, currently being filmed in Atlanta.

“I kind of knew it was coming, how it all wraps up,” he admits. “Julie [Plec] had talked to some of us beforehand, telling us some ideas, so I was prepared for either way it would go.”

And if you’re still getting used to the idea of Bonnie and Enzo being together, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

“We were both kind of shocked by it,” Malarkey says of his on-screen pairing with Kat Graham. “Like, wait, what? … But it really works. We have this natural chemistry, the characters mesh together really well.”

Do you think Enzo will take the cure? Should he? Gather your thoughts, then drop ’em in a comment below.